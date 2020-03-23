News

Newcastle United training ground closure now extended by club

The Newcastle United training ground was closed down on 13 March 2020.

The club releasing an official statement (see below) to follow the Premier League announcing no more games would be played until April at the earliest.

The players were given individually tailored training programmes to adhere to whilst they were away from the training ground, the club able to track how they were doing by remote GPS monitoring.

The Newcastle United training ground was initially closed for two weeks with players provisionally set to return on Monday 30 March.

However, following the statement that no Premier League games will be played until 30 April 2020 at the earliest, NUFC have extended their training ground closure.

The Newcastle United training ground will now not open until Monday 6 April 2020 at the earliest, The Shields Gazette have revealed.

Newcastle United official statement – 13 March 2020:

Newcastle United’s next two first team matches have been postponed after the Premier League, EFL and Football Association announced a suspension of all professional games in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Magpies were due to face Sheffield United in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 14th March before hosting Manchester City in an Emirates FA Cup quarter final tie a week later on Saturday, 21st March.

The Premier League has stated its intention that matches will resume on Saturday, 4th April – when Newcastle United are scheduled to travel to AFC Bournemouth – subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Supporters with tickets for either the Premier League match against Sheffield United or Emirates FA Cup tie with Manchester City should retain their tickets, which will be valid for any respective rearranged games.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Under-23s fixture with Aston Villa at Whitley Park has also been postponed, with under-23s and Academy football suspended in line with the first team.

Announcements on future matches will be made in due course.

The club can confirm that no players or technical staff currently have coronavirus or are exhibiting any symptoms.

However, as a precaution, Newcastle United is proactively shutting down all on-site football operations at the club’s Training Centre and Academy for a minimum of two weeks.

During this period, first team players will carry out individual exercise programmes at home. The government has advised the public to follow the latest NHS guidelines, which can be found at nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should use the NHS’s online 111 service at 111.nhs.uk.’

