Newcastle United told they face a £38.1m bill if season not completed – Report

Newcastle United held their latest emergency meeting with the other 19 Premier League clubs on Thursday morning.

The clubs communicating by video conferencing rather than face to face, to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

This Thursday meeting held 48 hours after UEFA hosted a similar one, where it was agreed to delay the 2020 Euros by a year to help give domestic football leagues the best chance of completing their current seasons.

Today’s Premier League meeting then saw a statement (jointly with the EFL and The FA) released afterwards there would be no attempt to play any games before 30 April at the very earliest and also agreed to take away the rule that demanded the season finished by 1 June 2020. Instead it was stated that the season was ‘extended indefinitely’ to allow the remaining games to be played, whenever that might be.

Thursday night has now seen a very interesting exclusive from The Athletic, laying out the financial repercussions if the Premier League clubs fail to see out their commitments this season.

They say that the 20 Premier League clubs were all told that this would be a clear breach of contract in terms of their agreements for domestic and international rights.

Premier League executives will be handed a total bill of £762m to cover lost broadcast revenue if the 2019-20 season does not finish.

This would mean Newcastle United getting a £38.1m bill, along with the other 19 clubs, with the compensation equally divided.

The Athletic also report that Premier League clubs receive broadcast money twice a year, in August and February, so only weeks ago banked the second payment.

Whilst it wouldn’t be ideal, you can only assume that playing matches behind closed doors would give the Premier League the best chance of completing the season sooner rather than later.

