Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United targeting Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick on frees – Report

Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady are targets for Newcastle United this summer, according to a report on Sunday.

In an ‘exclusive’ from Teamtalk, they say they have been told Steve Bruce is interested in signing the Burnley pair.

One big attraction of the potential deals, is that both would be free transfers.

The two players both turned 28 in January and up to this point, haven’t agreed new deals beyond the end of June this summer.

Jeff Hendrick is a first choice midfielder for Burnley and cost £10m when signed from Derby County. Hendrick has started 22 Premier League games this season and came off the bench twice, scoring two goals in the process and picking up eight yellow cards.

Teamtalk say that other Premier League clubs are also interested in the midfielder and Burnley are trying to get him to agree to a new deal.

Jeff Hendrick scored the winner (see photo above) when Burnley beat Newcastle 1-0 in October 2017.

Steve Bruce actually signed Robbie Brady previously, for £2m from Man Utd in January 2013 when he was manager at Hull City. Later that year the pair came to St James Park, winning 3-2 in September 2013, Brady scoring one of the goals.

The winger cost Burnley £13m when they bought him from Norwich in January 2017 but has only started 11 Premier League games these past two seasons, including only five this season, scoring once.

As with any player who you sign on a free transfer, it usually follows that the player will expect an enhanced salary package in the absence of needing to pay a transfer fee. If Newcastle United are indeed interested in one and/or the other, it remains to be seen whether they would offer competitive wages to outbid other interested clubs.

