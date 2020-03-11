News

Newcastle United summer transfer budget figure now reported (Including agents fees, taxes…)

Wednesday morning has brought report putting a figure on how much Mike Ashley is allowing for the Newcastle United summer transfer budget.

The report from The Athletic says their understanding is that the budget will be between up to around £80 million, with the usual proviso that this figure will have to include agents’ fees, taxes and levies on any potential signings.

The report says that Newcastle United want to bring in ‘quality not quantity’ in the summer, with ‘two or three quality additions’ to the first team squad.

We have seen this all before of course, claims of looking to add a few quality players each season to year on year build a better quality team but then every club would say that this is what they try to do. The big difference being that successful/ambitious clubs do not have a ridiculous way of doing things as is the case at Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley made no attempt to keep Newcastle United’s only two (quality?) goalscorers last summer and so were two quality players down already before any recruitment started.

Ashley himself forced through the disastrous £43m purchase of Joelinton by removing Rafa Benitez.

The other permanent deals then being Emil Krafth who is actually far worse than Yedlin and Manquillo and nowhere near Premier League standard, plus the joke of a deal that was Andy Carroll. The PR stunt meaning one of the two replacements for the two lost goalscorers, was somebody who would be lucky to start more than a handful of games. Only four starts for Carroll so far in 35 games and very doubtful we will see him again this season.

The one bright spot in terms of recruitment has been Allan Saint-Maximin and even he is still a work in progress in terms of an end product (only two PL goals and one PL assist so far) AND fans are already worried he could leave this summer if a more ambitious club (Leicester, Wolves, Sheffield United…) come in for him.

This morning’s report says that when Steve Bruce met Mike Ashley during the January window, he was reassured that funds were available and if they weren’t spent then, they would be ‘rolled over’ into the summer 2021…

I think we might have heard this one before, Newcastle fans get used to being rolled over by the owner.

Lee Charnley said in April 2018 (when Ashley and his people were trying to make out that Rafa Benitez was being the unreasonable one) that £61m was available for signings this (2019/20) season plus cash from sales. With Perez sold for £30m, that should mean there is still around £28m of this season’s transfer budget that hasn’t been spent. So really an £80m budget should be a minimum for next season, particularly with the lack of quality going forward, still needing right and left wing-backs and at least one better quality midfielder!

The Athletic say that their sources have told them that whilst Steve Bruce would like a striker with proven record in the Premier League, the major funds will only be available ‘to spend on the right players’, in other words, under 25 and from other European leagues.

They say that preliminary transfer discussions have already taken place, with managing director Lee Charnley, head of recruitment Steve Nickson and Steve Bruce all involved.

As always, when the media put down on paper what Newcastle are intending to do on transfers under Mike Ashley, it can sound so reasonable BUT in reality it is just leading us to more chaos and further shambles.

