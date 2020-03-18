News

Newcastle United star reveals he is self isolating because of Coronavirus symptoms

One Newcastle United star has announced on Twitter that due to Coronavirus symptoms, he and his family are self isolating.

Rather bizarrely, this news was revealed due to an online argument with Piers Morgan.

Morgan posted on Twitter that football players should stop having tests for the Coronavirus and instead insist their clubs pay for ‘health care workers’ to have tests instead.

Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot replied to this, accusing Piers Morgan of ‘spreading fear’ and pushing his own ‘self promotion’, the latter of course he (Morgan) could be rightfully accused of every day of the year.

As this Wednesday afternoon Twitter spat went on, the Newcastle United star revealed: ‘myself and my family self isolating because of symptoms’ but that they haven’t been tested for the Coronavirus.

Piers Morgan on Twitter:

“Memo to footballers…STOP having Coronavirus tests & insist your clubs pay for health care workers to have them instead.

“You’re all young, fit & healthy so very low risk – we need THEM at work, not you.”

Rob Elliot on Twitter:

“Message to all journalists with no medical expertise or qualifications.

“Stop spreading fear, panic and undermining the experts just to push your own self promotion.”

Piers Morgan:

“THIS is your reaction to my perfectly reasonable suggestion? Wow.

“OK Rob, you guys keep having Coronavirus tests that health workers can’t get… makes perfect sense. Thumbs up.”

Rob Elliot:

“I can only speak for myself were not having the test and won’t ask to just following the advise and supporting people as much as we can,like myself and my family self isolating because of symptoms.

“NHS staff are the hero’s who we all want to support by following their advice.”

Rob Elliot:

“The amazing NHS staff and people they are helping are always the priority over anyone especially in this situation.

“anyone who knows me knows I would never think anything otherwise.

“Unfortunately it’s been made to look like this isn’t the case.if it has I’m sorry. Stay safe.”

