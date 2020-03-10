News

Newcastle United release official statement on dealing with Coronavirus

A Newcastle United official statement has been released with regard to the Coronavirus.

The club detailing what they are doing to combat the problem.

In addition, detailing what they would like fans to do when visiting St James Park.

Newcastle United official statement:

Newcastle United has issued information in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the club takes proactive steps to prevent the illness spreading.

While public access to Premier League matches remains unaffected, the club will keep supporters informed should authorities enforce a change.

We all have a role to play

Each of us can play a part in limiting the spread of coronavirus and maintaining a high level of personal hygiene is key.

IF YOU SUSPECT YOU HAVE CORONAVIRUS, CONTACT THE NHS IMMEDIATELY BY CALLING 111 OR USE THE ONLINE SERVICE AND FOLLOW THE ADVICE PROVIDED

NHS.UK/CORONAVIRUS

To protect yourself and others at all times, the NHS has issued the following guidance:

Visiting St. James’ Park

Newcastle United’s next home Premier League fixture is against Sheffield United on Saturday 14th March 2020 and a capacity crowd is expected.

Everyone in attendance is advised to adhere to the above NHS guidance.

The club has also taken a number of common sense steps across all sites – including St. James’ Park, the Training Centre and Academy – based on the latest professional medical advice.

This includes:

Distributing posters and leaflets to provide information on how to avoid catching and spreading coronavirus.

Implementing additional environmental hygiene control measures, including anti-bacterial and anti-viral spraying of all premises.

While club premises are already routinely stocked with hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of common illnesses, availability has been increased following the coronavirus outbreak. Accordingly, hand sanitisers will be located throughout public and non-public areas of the stadium and supporters, staff and all visitors are strongly advised to use them regularly.

Club operations

All club staff – including players – have been advised to avoid shaking hands with others. The Premier League’s customary pre-match handshakes have also been cancelled until further notice, while there will be no mascots.

Furthermore, all non-football appearances, informal events, meetings and public engagements have been cancelled.

While players are usually happy to stop for photographs and to sign autographs, we regret to inform supporters that this will not be possible while there is a serious ongoing threat to public health. The wellbeing of supporters, players and staff has to be the utmost priority.

On matchday, stadium tours have been cancelled and access to the dressing room, tunnel area and dugouts will be restricted to essential personnel only at all times.

If you feel ill

Not all illnesses are coronavirus so if you have symptoms other than those of coronavirus, seek and follow medical advice as you would normally.

If you think you may have coronavirus then you must not attend your GP’s surgery, a hospital or any other public place.

The symptoms are:

a cough

a high temperature

shortness of breath

This is particularly important if you have been in close contact with someone who has the virus or have been to a country or area with a high risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days.

If you have any symptoms before, during or after Saturday’s match, supporters are advised to stay or travel home. You should contact the NHS immediately by calling 111 or by using the online service and follow the advice provided.

Further information

For a list of common questions and answers provided by the NHS, please visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/common-questions/.

