News

Newcastle United release official statement on Coronavirus situation – Friday 2pm

Newcastle United have released an official statement on the Coronavirus situation.

The NUFC statement was published at 2pm on Friday and follows the Premier League and others suspending matches until at least 4 April 2020.

In the statement, Newcastle United confirm that no players or technical staff currently have coronavirus or are exhibiting any symptoms.

They also say they are shutting down all on-site football operations at the club’s Training Centre and Academy for a minimum of two weeks.

Newcastle United official statement:

Newcastle United’s next two first team matches have been postponed after the Premier League, EFL and Football Association announced a suspension of all professional games in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Magpies were due to face Sheffield United in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 14th March before hosting Manchester City in an Emirates FA Cup quarter final tie a week later on Saturday, 21st March.

The Premier League has stated its intention that matches will resume on Saturday, 4th April – when Newcastle United are scheduled to travel to AFC Bournemouth – subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Supporters with tickets for either the Premier League match against Sheffield United or Emirates FA Cup tie with Manchester City should retain their tickets, which will be valid for any respective rearranged games.

Meanwhile, Friday’s Under-23s fixture with Aston Villa at Whitley Park has also been postponed, with under-23s and Academy football suspended in line with the first team.

Announcements on future matches will be made in due course.

The club can confirm that no players or technical staff currently have coronavirus or are exhibiting any symptoms.

However, as a precaution, Newcastle United is proactively shutting down all on-site football operations at the club’s Training Centre and Academy for a minimum of two weeks.

During this period, first team players will carry out individual exercise programmes at home. The government has advised the public to follow the latest NHS guidelines, which can be found at nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should use the NHS’s online 111 service at 111.nhs.uk.

Premier League official statement:

Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England

Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

