Newcastle United player says he signed in part due to ‘Talk of building a team to win the Premier League’

I have heard a lot of reasons put forward as to why players have signed for Newcastle United in recent years.

However, fair to say that ‘talk of building a team to win the Premier League in a few years’ is not one I have heard very often, especially during the rule of Mike Ashley.

That though is one of the things that helped attract Achraf Lazaar, according to the the player himself.

If that was the case, then it has been a spectacular failure for both club and player.

Newcastle in the Championship and then fighting relegation each season in the Premier League, with Achraf Lazaar struggling to even get a game.

Indeed, almost four years after signing, the left sided player is still to start any league game for Newcastle United and even in three loan spells away from St James Park has only started 13 league matches since April 2016.

A combination of injury, lack of fitness, lack of form, meaning precious few opportunities.

Summer 2019 saw a late loan move to Cosenza who are in the Italian second tier and he has only managed four Serie B starts this season, before the league was suspended.

Contracted still to NUFC until the 30 June 2021, Achraf Lazaar (pictured above, second from the right) has now been talking about (amongst other things) why Newcastle United maybe wasn’t the right choice…

Achraf Lazaar talking to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, as reported by tuttob.com:

“That summer (2016), Fiorentina wanted me but my childhood dream was to play in England.

“There was Mr Benítez who came from Real Madrid.

“He wanted me strongly and his pressing convinced me.

“There were great ambitions: there was talk of building a team to win the Premier League in a few years.

“Too bad he played me very little.

“In retrospect, Newcastle was unfortunately not the right choice … “.

