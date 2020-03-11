News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Confirms Martin Dubravka knee injury major blow

This morning we brought you the shock news (see below) that Martin Dubravka was now ruled out with a knee injury.

After 79 consecutive Premier League starts, the keeper won’t play on Saturday against Sheffield United.

It was The Times who broke the story in the early hours of the morning, saying Martin Dubravka had damaged medial knee ligaments.

They said he would be missing at least a month.

A total nightmare with a potential relegation fight still to come but more importantly the sixth round of the FA Cup in 10 days time, plus possible an FA Cup semi-final in April…

The knee injury has now been formally confirmed by the club in a Newcastle United Official Announcement.

They say he will miss at least the rest of March but as we have become used to, the claims by the club and especially Steve Bruce usually prove to be wildly optimistic, so you have to wonder just how much of the rest of the season he will play, if any.

Here’s hoping this time Dubravka’s return can be ASAP.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s Premier League win at Southampton.

The Slovakia international was hurt just before the hour mark at St. Mary’s but played on, keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season as Steve Bruce’s side gained three valuable points.

He was then assessed on Monday and has now been ruled out for at least the rest of this month.

Dúbravka, 31, has not missed a Premier League match since making his debut against Manchester United in February 2018, but Karl Darlow has made five appearances in cup competitions this season..

The Mag earlier today (Wednesday 11 March 2020):

Martin Dubravka left St Mary’ on crutches as a ‘precaution’ on Saturday.

Newcastle United’s player of the year having needed lengthy treatment after Danny Ings caught him with a challenge.

However, sadly that precautionary measure hasn’t proved to be enough.

An exclusive in a report from The Times has revealed that Martin Dubravka will miss ‘at least a month’ through injury.

This means at the very least the Premier League matches against Sheffield United (14 March), Bournemouth (4 April) and West Ham (10 April), as well as the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

However, by the sounds/nature of the injury, there must be every chance he wouldn’t be available for the FA Cup Semi-final weekend (Saturday 18 April) either, if Newcastle get past Man City.

Martin Dubravka has damaged his medial knee ligaments and will also miss Slovakia’s Euro 2020 play-off with Republic of Ireland on March 26 and their group final on 31 March if getting past the Republic of Ireland.

Without Martin Dubravka, Newcastle would undoubtedly now be in the relegation zone, regardless of the luck Steve Bruce has carried this season.

Only on Monday the official Premier League site released stats showing how he has saved far more shots than any other PL keeper this season, with all kinds of other stats also backing up how invaluable he has been.

Martin Dubravka has not only been brilliant since his first game against Man Utd in February 2018, he has also been remarkably fit and injury free, playing 79 PL games in a row until now.

He also played the first FA Cup match this year, the 1-1 draw at Rochdale.

However, Dubravka has been protected since then and Karl Darlow has played the other four FA Cup games. The reserve keeper doing ok but at times looking shaky, at West Brom he repeatedly got away with a number of saves when he pushed the ball back out into the danger area rather than properly dealing with it.

Maybe no surprise really as he has had so little football, it is now over 25 months since Darlow last played in the PL, a 1-1 draw at Palace on 4 February 2018, before then a week later Martin Dubravka kept a clean sheet in that MOTM performance in the 1-0 win over Man Utd.

The Martin Dubravka stats in playing 79 Premier League matches in a row for Newcastle United:

The Newcastle United keeper was in great form from the start when landing on Tyneside in early 2018, only conceding 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches in 2017/18, only two clubs outside the top four conceded less than Newcastle that season.

Seamlessly moving into 2018/19, Martin Dubravka conceding only 48 goals in 38 games despite it being yet another relegation fight. Once again only two clubs outside the top four conceded less goals than Newcastle.

Fast forward to 2019/20 and goals have been conceded at a faster rate by Martin Dubravka, with 41 in 29 PL games so far, as Steve Brice’s overly negative tactics have invited opposition teams to dominate and create far more chances.

His average goals per game conceded for Newcastle being:

2017/18: 0.91 goals per game (11 in 12)

2018/19: 1.26 goals per game (48 in 38)

2019/20: 1.41 goals per game (41 in 29)

An overall NUFC record of 100 conceded in 79 PL matches, an average of 1.27 goals per game.

Not exactly a best kept secret now, is it only a matter of time before ambitious clubs come in with serious offers?

