News

Newcastle United matches all to be behind closed doors : Announcement set for Thursday – The Times

An exclusive reports that all Newcastle United matches are set to be played behind closed doors.

The report from The Times says that the announcement to try and help contain the spread of the Coronavirus, is set to be potentially made as early as today (Thursday).

Which could see the new measures take effect as early as for the Newcastle United v Sheffield United match.

The seemingly very well researched exclusive, certainly doesn’t give you much hope of fans being allowed into games, by the time we reach the Newcastle United v Manchester City match.

The report in The Times says that the sequence of events that will see the games behind closed doors implemented, will start with the number of UK Coronavirus cases going past the 500 mark.

With 83 added to the total on Wednesday to bring the total up to 460, it appears inevitable that the 500 positive cases will be exceeded.

The report says that the government’s COBRA committee are set to meet on Thursday morning and if/when the 500 cases figure has been confirmed, that will then trigger the government moving from ‘contain’ phase’ to ‘delay’ phase.

By moving to ‘delay’ phase, The Times says that is then the trigger for the Premier League (and the rest of football in this country) implementing their crisis plan.

The newspaper report says that these measures will be:

The current season will not be postponed and instead matches in the Premier League and lower divisions will be moved behind closed doors

All Premier League season-ticket holders and ticket holders for individual games will be able to stream coverage of matches into their homes

No games will be shown in pubs so as to avoid congregation of people

Premier League games will not be shown live in the 3pm slot on Saturday afternoons

Broadcasters will be permitted to screen more than one Premier League game during both the lunchtime and tea-time television slots on Saturday, and the scheduled slots on Sundays and Mondays

Season-ticket holders and ticket holders for individual games at Football League clubs will be allowed to watch matches on iFollow streams.

The report says that with such uncertainty around how long the virus will be such a serious widespread problem and how it further develops, is why postponing games/leagues has been ruled out.

The Times say that pubs will be banned from showing matches on live TV and could/will lose their licence if they ignore orders to do so.

These proposals would see every single Premier League game shown live, with anybody who has bought a ticket (or who has a season ticket) able to watch via a free stream, whilst other fans would be able to pay to see each game live via the stream.

With what we have seen happen already in other European leagues, it was surely always a case of when and not if we would see these type of measures implemented in in England.

As for what would/will happen once players start testing positive for the Coronavirus, the report predicts the logical conclusion would then be matches set to be postponed.

