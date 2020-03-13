News

Newcastle United make official announcement on Newcastle West End Foodbank

Good news and bad news for Newcastle West End Foodbank on Friday.

The Friday morning announcement from the Premier League not so good, no matches for at least the next three weeks means no Foodbank donations outside St James Park before the Sheffield United and Man City games that were set to be played in the next eight days.

However, Friday afternoon has brought a silver lining.

Many Premier League clubs had already announced they were donating food to good causes, food that had been ordered in ahead of the weekend’s matches.

Now Newcastle United have followed suit.

However, if you can, please consider making a financial donation online, to help make up for the shortfall that will be caused by no pre-match SJP collections. Go HERE to do so.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Food destined for fans and hospitality guests at Newcastle United’s match at St. James’ Park on Saturday will now be redistributed by Newcastle West End Foodbank after the fixture was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The club confirmed the postponement of the Premier League clash with Sheffield United on Friday afternoon in line with a suspension of English professional football until Saturday, 4th April.

Following the announcement, the club has donated the food items, including 1,200 pies and a range of cold meats, to the charity to ensure they are redirected to some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

Newcastle West End Foodbank is the largest food bank in the country and it continues to provide emergency food parcels and provisions to around 3,000 people across Tyneside each month.

The charity has formed a close relationship with the football club following the launch of the ‘NUFC Fans Foodbank’ movement by Newcastle United Supporters Trust and NUFC Fans United.

The initiative was started by supporters in 2017 and has resulted in thousands of pounds and hundreds of tonnes of food being donated by generous fans.

Carole Rowland from Newcastle West End Foodbank said: “Newcastle West End Foodbank is grateful yet again to Newcastle United for their constant support in tackling food poverty.

“We normally have a terrific response when collecting food and cash donations before every home game and we simply could not continue to fight food poverty without the amazing generosity of Newcastle United and its fans.

“Naturally, along with thousands of fans, we were bitterly disappointed to learn of the postponement of matches, although we fully appreciate the reasons why.

“We would like to say a huge thanks to Newcastle United’s catering team, who have so generously offered unused food from the match tomorrow.

“Our Newcastle West End Foodbank clients will be extremely grateful to receive this food on Monday….Howay the lads…and lasses!”

Please support the Foodbank The charity’s usual donation station at the Gallowgate End of St. James’ Park will not be in operation on Saturday, however the needs of Tyneside’s most vulnerable people will continue. To make a donation to Newcastle West End Foodbank or to find out how you can help, please visit https://newcastlewestend.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/.

