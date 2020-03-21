News

Newcastle United loan player asked to explain his ‘Long crossing of the desert’ towards success

Achraf Lazaar hasn’t had the greatest of times since joining Newcastle United and indeed, the left sided player still hasn’t made a league start for NUFC almost four years later.

Signing in summer 2016, the Serie A player arrived at Newcastle hoping to establish himself but his career in England never got off the ground.

It gets worse, as even having gone out on loan three times, Achraf Lazaar has still only started 13 league matches since May 2016.

A combination of injury, lack of fitness, lack of form, meaning precious few opportunities.

Summer 2019 saw a late loan move to Cosenza who are in the Italian second tier.

After making only two starts in September, the NUFC loan player disappeared, with no reports of an injury from either the loan club or Newcastle United.

In mid-December though a surprise return of Achraf Lazaar to action, named in a squad for the first time since September he came on in the 72nd minute at home to Pordenone and scored a screamer from distance in a 2-1 defeat.

He then made another sub appearance on 29 December 2019 before then disappearing again.

However, Achraf Lazaar then reappeared at the start of February and doubled his appearances for the season, with two more starts and two sub appearances, starting in the 2-0 defeat to Chievo on 9 March 2020 before then the season was suspended.

Contracted to NUFC until the 30 June 2020, Achraf Lazaar has now been talking about his situation and future, a nice turn of phrase with some of the questions…

Achraf Lazaar speaking to Lions de L’Atlas:

‘How do you explain your long crossing of the desert when you were predicted to have a bright future?

Achraf Lazaar:

“When you take important steps, the difficulties naturally increase.

“Treating and overcoming difficulties is part of the destiny of each of us.”

‘Do you think you have been given a chance at the clubs you have joined in recent years? Your transfer to Newcastle?’

Achraf Lazaar:

“I have played at several clubs and have always tried to do my best.

“Unfortunately, I encountered unexpected events such as injuries that kept me away from the field for a while.”

‘Why didn’t you impose yourself in England? What were the difficulties?’

Achraf Lazaar:

“For those coming from Italy, the impact with English football is quite complicated. I have always worked with the utmost effort to achieve my best, but as I said before, I had injuries that interrupted this progression.”

‘Do you have plans for the next summer transfer window and which league will suit you best?’

Achraf Lazaar:

“Right now, I’m focusing on Cosenza.

“At the end of the season, with Newcastle, we will assess what is best for both of us.”

‘You are still relatively young, do you still feel that you can still evolve at the highest level?’

Achraf Lazaar:

“Absolutely yes. I work very hard with the club and individually. I am sure that hard work always produces great results.”

