Opinion

Newcastle United journalists sneering at fans wanting football back ASAP – Unacceptable

I can’t quite believe the way that some Newcastle United journalists are reacting to this Coronavirus.

The sneering, arrogance and contempt from certain individuals is astonishing, in their attitude to NUFC fans.

By the way, obviously when I am referring to Newcastle United journalists I am referring to those covering the football club and not anybody employed by Mike Ashley.

Though at times in the past I have wondered whether it was one and the same thing with some of the…

Anyway, we all know that Coronavirus is a massive challenge for all of us at the minute.

However, the actual whether you contract the disease and or spread it, is not the only challenge.

For so many people, there are massive financial worries, especially in certain industries, due in part to government tactics in trying to deal with the virus. Only today we have seen production stopped at Nissan in Washington due to problems with their supply chain and a drop in demand, both things mainly caused by the knock-on effects of the Coronavirus. There are tens of thousands of people directly and indirectly relying on that Nissan plant for employment, if it ended up closing that would be a massive tragedy in its own right.

Not as big a tragedy as the Coronavirus but still a tragedy, which is kind of the point.

One or two of the NUFC journalists I am referring to, are taking the attitude that all that matters is the virus, that is not the case. People have all kinds of stresses and strains in their lives and this is just a big unwelcome additional one.

Newcastle United fans will all have their own individual ideas but plenty want to see football played once again ASAP.

It doesn’t mean they think it (football/NUFC) is more important than Coronavirus.

Yet they get belittled by certain journalists who tell them it is all a bit meaningless talking about when football starts up again. Especially when it comes to trying to get this season completed whenever possible.

I have also seen the football authorities mocked for trying to plan ahead and how soon potentially they could put up a reorganised schedule to get matches played again and end the season.

Well I’m sorry but isn’t that their job? They aren’t doctors and nurses, spending time on working to get football back ASAP isn’t taking them away from vital NHS roles.

If they weren’t working towards getting football matches back on at the earliest possible moment, then they should be sacked.

We are all facing some seriously bad times and especially challenging will be the boredom for millions of people, a separate issue to the direct physical health concerns. If so many of us will be asked to stay at home as much as possible and not do our usual leisure activities, then distractions are massively important, especially the part football can/could play.

The second world war was as big a crisis as you could get and yet football played a key role in trying to boost morale.

The normal leagues had to be suspended when war broke out but very quickly the government in England and those in numerous other countries, realised that football was essential in helping to give some comfort to people, something to look forward to, something to help them escape the harsh realities of warfare.

Various wartime leagues and cup competitions were set up, attendances were cut in the interest of public safety, up to 8,000 allowed initially for league games, then later raised to a maximum of 15,000.

Despite the obvious threat of gathering in one place as a target for the Germans, in May 1940 a crowd of 40,000 were inside Wembley to see West Ham win the final of the Football League War Cup against Blackburn.

Over 70,000 watched the 1943 South League Cup Final between Arsenal and Charlton, over 80,000 turned up for Charlton beating Chelsea in the South League Cup Final.

Wartime football provided people with hope, some kind of normality in such tough times, it allowed people to forget their woes for 90 minutes.

Back then of course, there was no live football on TV.

These days it is so different.

I want to see football matches played again as quickly as humanly possible, get them on live TV and have them beamed into everybody’s home to watch and talk about.

Allowing spectators is a totally different issue.

Yes, watching games without a crowd is not the same BUT these are not the same conditions as usual.

Allow the fans back ASAP but first step get 22 on the pitch to play out these remaining matches and give us all an IMPORTANT distraction.

Not as important as the Coronavirus but a massive help in terms of a distraction and morale.

