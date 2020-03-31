News

Newcastle United goalkeeper travels to stay in London to see out lockdown period

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been talking about what he is up to during this lockdown period.

On loan at Swansea for the season, the now 23 year old (his birthday was in early March) has revealed that he has travelled to London to spend this period of time.

The relocation ticks a number of boxes for the NUFC player.

Freddie Woodman has his house in London and his parents are also staying there during this lockdown period.

Whilst he says it has also been ideal as he is able to help his grandparents and great grandparents who live nearby, delivering food to their doorsteps as they try to stay safe.

Describing it as the ‘best investment’ he has ever made, Freddie Woodman says he has ‘absolutely battered’ the home gym he had installed last year.

Woodman has undoubtedly been Newcastle’s biggest outgoing loan success this season, playing every second of Swansea’s 37 Championship games so far, their player of the season based on what has happened so far.

The goalkeeper the key figure that has helped Swansea to be only three points off the play-offs with nine games to go.

It is ironic for Newcastle fans that they have such a promising young player, whose playing position may lead to him never becoming a first team regular at St James Park.

In any other position we would surely taking it for granted that Freddie Woodman would be in the NUFC first squad next season competing for a place in the team.

However, with goalkeepers there is only one place open and with the fanbase knowing that Martin Dubravka is as good as any other keeper in the Premier League, difficult to see Woodman being happy to next year even be number two, if Karl Darlow moved on or was demoted. No Newcastle goalkeeper other than Dubravka has played Premier League football since February 2018.

Having got used to playing every week and doing well in the Championship the next step surely for Karl Darlow will be looking for regular top tier football.

An ideal scenario would probably be if Swansea did manage to get promotion and Freddie Woodman agreed another loan season with them, whilst at the same time extending his NUFC deal, which is set to end in June 2021.

However, as recent events have shown, we can take little for granted these days. Hopefully though, somehow we will see Freddie Woodman one day as number one at Newcastle United, a great prospect who will also have a great chance with England at senior level if he continues to progress.

Freddie Woodman talking to the official Swansea City site:

“I have gone back to London to my house, where my parents are also staying.

“It’s been a great opportunity to help my grandparents and great-grandparents.

“They don’t live too far away from me, so I’ve been doing shopping runs for them and delivering food to their doorstep.

“It’s been difficult not seeing them, but it’s important that they stay self-isolated, are safe and have everything they need in the house.

“In these times it’s tremendously important that we look out for each other, particularly the elderly, and follow all of the NHS and government guidelines.

“I’ve seen some amazing gestures made by people all over the country during this difficult times, so it’s just a small thing from me that is hopefully making a big difference to them.

“I built a home gym last summer and it turns out that it’s the best investment I’ve ever made.

“I’ve absolutely battered it since self-isolation came in.

“I see this time as an opportunity to improve my body – to get stronger – in readiness for when the season continues.”

