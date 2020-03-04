News

Newcastle United get Manchester City in FA Cup Sixth Round Draw

The FA Cup Sixth Round draw has taken place on Wednesday night.

The draw taking after the conclusion of tonight’s Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City game.

A single goal sending Pep Guardiola’s team through.

A similar story at Leicester tonight, with a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Tottenham v Norwich was 1-1 at 90 minutes so extra time being played while the FA Cup Sixth Round Draw took place, with Derby v Man Utd to be played on Thursday night. A Man Utd win would ensure an all Premier League last eight in the competition.

In tonight’s FA Cup Sixth round draw, Newcastle were ball number 4.

Tonight’s draw numbers are:

1 Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City

6 Derby County/Manchester United

7 Spurs/Norwich City

8 Arsenal

They have been drawn against Manchester City at St James Park.

The sixth round ties are to be played on the weekend of Saturday 21 March and Newcastle’s home game v Aston Villa has been postponed with a new date/time yet to be confirmed.

