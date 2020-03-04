Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Newcastle United get Manchester City in FA Cup Sixth Round Draw

24 seconds ago
No comments
Share

The FA Cup Sixth Round draw has taken place on Wednesday night.

The draw taking after the conclusion of tonight’s Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City game.

A single goal sending Pep Guardiola’s team through.

A similar story at Leicester tonight, with a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Tottenham v Norwich was 1-1 at 90 minutes so extra time being played while the FA Cup Sixth Round Draw took place, with Derby v Man Utd to be played on Thursday night. A Man Utd win would ensure an all Premier League last eight in the competition.

In tonight’s FA Cup Sixth round draw, Newcastle were ball number 4.

Tonight’s draw numbers are:

1 Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City

6 Derby County/Manchester United

7 Spurs/Norwich City

8 Arsenal

They have been drawn against Manchester City at St James Park.

The sixth round ties are to be played on the weekend of Saturday 21 March and Newcastle’s home game v Aston Villa has been postponed with a new date/time yet to be confirmed.

magadvertthree]

Share

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]

Have your say

Submit an
Article
Season 2019/20
Fixtures - Results - Scorers
Match Reports
Premier League Table
© 2020 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks