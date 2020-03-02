News

Newcastle star says fans don’t understand – Think he means Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce

It would be great to hear what the Newcastle United players think about the complete (latest) mess at the club at the moment.

We might get a better insight in the summer when a number of them move on, then having the freedom to say a lot more.

For the time being, we have to make do with only player interviews sanctioned by the club.

Still an interesting one from Isaac Hayden though in the meantime, following the latest poor result and performance from NUFC. This saw Steve Bruce finally switch to a back four and Hayden at last come back into the team for Bentaleb, who has been really poor.

Isaac Hayden declares: ‘People don’t realise, last season the reason why the formation worked so well, was because Salomon Rondon was a massive part of that.’

The midfielder clearly means the Newcastle fans when he talks about ‘people’ in these quotes.

It is quite ironic because it is the supporters who are the ones who very much know how important Salomon Rondon was to this Newcastle team, no matter what tactics/formation were used. He was player of the year and directly involved in 18 goals despite only 30 PL starts last season, scoring 11 and getting 7 assists. It should be Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce who Isaac Hayden should be putting right about the chaos created at St James Park, as well as the vast majority of NUFC journalists who slavishly tow the Ashley line, who were happy to say Rondon was no great loss and it was happy days with this new exciting £43m Brazilian that Mike Ashley had fallen in love with and simply had to have.

It is the same with Joelinton, the fans very much understood, very quickly, that the Brazilian wasn’t the answer at centre-forward. It didn’t take a genius to look at how few goals he had scored in the past, it was also well documented that he played as a supporting striker last season in the Bundesliga, whilst our own eyes very quickly said that this was no number nine.

It has taken Steve Bruce around seven months to understand this, now admitting that Joelinton isn’t a natural centre-forward and even acknowledging that he isn’t even that keen on getting into the box.

Replacing the 23 PL goals of Rondon and Perez with Joelinton and perma-crock Andy Carroll. Newcastle fans very much could see the potential disaster looming.

Isaac Hayden makes the point that a top manager in Rafa Benitez knew (on a very tight budget) how he wanted the team to play and did everything he could to bring in the players to make it work. Rondon in summer 2018 and then when finally allowed some reasonable money to spend, added Almiron and suddenly the team could play a totally different way.

Imagine that daft idea, a top class manager working out a formation he wanted to play and choosing which players to fit into it.

Then imagine that top class manager forced out and instead the owner choosing which players to sign, then handing them to a head coach recruited from the lower divisions, a head coach with one of the very worst past records in the Premier League, of those managers/head coaches with hundreds of PL games behind them.

Well, what could possibly go wrong…

Isaac Hayden talking about playing different systems/formations – back four or back five etc and the issues Newcastle United have faced this season:

“People don’t understand.

“They probably think you are footballers so you can play whatever system the manager wants…but when you have played the same rigid system for over a year, with no games to change it because the manager came in late, he (Steve Bruce) didn’t really have a chance to do a great deal with the squad – it is always difficult.

“People don’t realise, last season the reason why the formation worked so well, was because Salomon Rondon was a massive part of that.

“You could hit the ball 40 yards to his chest and he would knock four players off the ball (but) we don’t have that this season.

“That’s maybe a reason why things haven’t worked as well in that formation.

“We have tried to find a formula with different players, playing the same way, and managed to get some good results playing that way.

“For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked in the last few weeks.

“You can see there are positive signs there and to work on for the future.

“When you are a player, you understand the ins and outs of it.

“The manager last year wanted to play a certain style of football, a certain way, so he needed a certain type of player.

“He wanted Salomon Rondon and there was a reason for that.

“Last season, the way we played suited him down to a tee and that is why the formation worked last year.

“We have changed personnel this season and it is no one’s fault because no player is the same player.

“You have to work out different ways to play, which we have done.

“Andy (Carroll) has been fit sometimes (fit enough to start 4 of 33 games so far) and has done that role well.

“Big Joe(linton) has played a lot of minutes in that role.

“For someone coming from a foreign country, with a lot of expectation on him in the Premier League, it can be hard.

“It’s a benefit to have us (the established NUFC players) all around, without the core players the club wouldn’t be where it is today.

“They have been a massive part of this club for four or five years and back to when it was in the Championship.

“Clearly a club will want to bring new players in, better players, but when you do that you can’t say you want to change 11 players and get rid of 11, you need structure, continuity.

“They are not experienced players who are coming in either, they are young players who will learn from those who have been and done it and got Newcastle through sticky situations before.

“It is frustrating sometimes for players to hear criticism of their selection because some of these guys have played more than 100 times for Newcastle.

“Some of us came to the club in the Championship, finished 13th (and 10th) in the Premier League and are still here, so you need to give those players some respect.

“If everyone wanted to get rid of the old players then you might not have got the same result.”

