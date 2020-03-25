News

Newcastle MP at PMQs : Boris Johnson tells Mike Ashley ‘Obey the rules or to expect the consequences’

On Wednesday afternoon it was PMQs for Boris Johnson.

With one Newcastle Upon Tyne MP taking the opportunity of Prime Minister’s Questions to ask a great question.

Chi Onwurah is the MP for Newcastle Central, the constituency that includes St James Park.

She has done a great job in the past of trying to hold Mike Ashley to account and was very much on the mark today.

Chi Onwurah asking the Prime Minister this:

“The people of Newcastle are desperately trying to do the right thing, although my inbox tells me they’re angry, confused, running out of money, isolated and stranded in some cases.

“However, not all businesses are doing the right thing and I’m particularly thinking of Mike Ashley forcing workers into empty Sports Direct shops.

“The Prime Minister said that businesses should stand with their staff.

“What is his message to those who don’t?”

Boris Johnson replying:

“The advice, the instructions, to the gentleman in question…and indeed every business, is to follow what the government has said.

“To obey the rules or to expect the consequences.

“And that is the best way to look after not just their employees but their businesses as well.”

Mike Ashley’s conduct has been disgraceful during this national/international crisis, both with regard to Newcastle fans and his retail empire.

As Piers Morgan said on Wednesday morning, the general public have to remember how the likes of Mike Ashley acted, when we get back to some kind of normality.

