Newcastle fans asked if Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie new contracts are good news? Results now in

Friday morning brought news that both Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey have agreed new contracts.

The pair were set to see their deals run out at the end of June 2021.

An official club statement now confirming that instead they have both agreed two year extensions up to the end of June 2023.

So the question we were asking was: ‘Is it good news that Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have agreed new contracts?’

Is this a positive for club and fans, or should Newcastle United have been looking to move one or both of the pair on this summer and try to bring in better quality.

Maybe much of that depends on whether you see Jonjo Shelvey and/or Matt Ritchie as first choice Newcastle players now, or whether they should be…

The two players have strengths and weaknesses but which way would you have gone.

Shelvey’s contract extension means he would be aged 31 by the end of it in June 2023.

Whilst Ritchie would be just over a couple of months short of turning 34 by then.

So the results to the question: ‘Is it good news that Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have agreed new contracts?’

46% Yes good news both Shelvey and Ritchie have agreed new deals

27%Neither Shelvey or Ritchie should have been given new deals

17% Right decision on Ritchie, wrong on Shelvey

10% Right decision on Shelvey, wrong on Ritchie

So a minority (46%) thought giving both players new contracts was good news.

As for the individual ratings:

You have 63% (46% plus 17%) thinking Matt Ritchie’s new deal is good news.

Whilst 56% (46% plus 10%) think Jonjo Shelvey’s contract was good news.

