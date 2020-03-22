News

New tentative 6 week plan revealed to allow Premier League season to complete and 2020/21 to start on time

The 20 Premier League clubs will next meet on Friday 3 April.

As things stand at the moment, we know there will definitely be no matches before Thursday 30 April. However, with the Coronavirus seemingly nowhere near yet reaching its peak in the UK, judging by what is/has happening/happened in other countries, early May looks extremely unrealistic for anybody to expect any Premier League football.

An exclusive in The Telegraph has seen them reveal a more realistic plan, in terms of timings, that they say the Premier League is ‘tentatively’ working towards.

The newspaper says that their information is that this tentative plan which is a work in progress, would see Premier League games kicking off once again on 1 June 2020. The plan would involve a six week intense period of games being played in an attempt to complete the season by mid-July.

If this proved to be feasible/workable, it would then allow a gap of a few weeks before the 2020/21 Premier League season would kick off on schedule on 8 August 2020.

Naturally, everything depends on how the Coronavirus situation develops and when the Government would then give the green light.

The Southampton Chief Executive Martin Semmens has said in an interview this weekend that the Government want to see Premier League football return as soon as possible, to help the morale of the general public and as a sign that things are returning to some kind of normality.

UEFA delaying the European championships by a year has opened up the football schedule as the tournament was due to be played 12 June to 12 July this year.

If games did prove to be possible as per the 1 June 2020 plan, they would be behind closed doors.

For all kinds of reasons the Premier League need to complete the season if at all possible but top of the list is to avoid massive compensation that would be due to broadcasters from Newcastle United and the other 19 PL clubs, plus potential legal challenges from clubs.

