New report ranks Newcastle United in most valuable squads in European football

A newly published report has given the Newcastle United ranking amongst the most valuable squads in European football.

The CIES Football Observatory report looked at all the squads from the five major European leagues (Spain, France, Italy, England Germany).

Then looking at the value on the transfer market of players under contract at each club.

The analysis takes into account the 20 players per club with the highest values as per the algorithm exclusively developed by the CIES Football Observatory.

With an aggregated value of €1.4 billion (£1.28billion) Liverpool heads the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s team outranks Manchester City who are in second position.

Then the next two sports taken by the two Spanish giants of Barcelona and Real Madrid) and Chelsea.

These are those filling the top 20:

As you can see, eight of the eighteen most valuable are from the Premier League.

After Everton who are eight highest here are the other 12 Premier League clubs in order (all values in millions of euros):

449 Wolves

352 West Ham

308 Aston Villa

287 Bournemouth

267 Watford

261 Southampton

249 Newcastle United

224 Brighton

216 Norwich

192 Burnley

191 Sheffield United

190 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United are ranked 15th highest of the Premier League clubs, the 249m euros roughly equivalent to £226m at today’s exchange rate.

That valuation puts NUFC the 46th highest valued squad amongst the big five leagues.

