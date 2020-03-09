Opinion

New published Premier League stats underline why Martin Dubravka is top goalkeeper in Premier League

Martin Dubravka started his 79th Premier League match in a row for Newcastle United on Saturday.

Another clean sheet to go with his collection, three in the last five Premier League matches and nine already this season, almost a third of the 29 PL games so far.

The 1-0 win at Southampton sending Newcastle eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Monday morning has seen the official Premier League site highlight the updated stats on goalkeepers after the weekend’s games.

Martin Dubravka doing better than anybody else when it comes to the number of times he has prevented the ball ending up in the back of the net:

In addition, the official Premier League site shows other stats where Martin Dubravka is excelling, despite having played for a team battling relegation.

CLEAN SHEETS

11 Nick Pope

10 Dean Henderson

10 Alisson

9 Martin Dubravka

PUNCHES

21 Vincent Guaita

17 Bernd Leno

17 Tim Krul

16 Martin Dubravka

The Newcastle United keeper was in great form from the start when landing on Tyneside in early 2018, only conceding 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches in 2017/18, only two clubs outside the top four conceded less than Newcastle that season.

Seamlessly moving into 2018/19, Martin Dubravka conceding only 48 goals in 38 games despite it being yet another relegation fight. Once again only two clubs outside the top four conceded less goals than Newcastle.

Fast forward to 2019/20 and goals have been conceded at a faster rate by Martin Dubravka, with 41 in 29 PL games so far, as Steve Brice’s overly negative tactics have invited opposition teams to dominate and create far more chances.

His average goals per game conceded for Newcastle being:

2017/18: 0.91 goals per game (11 in 12)

2018/19: 1.26 goals per game (48 in 38)

2019/20: 1.41 goals per game (41 in 29)

An overall NUFC record of 100 conceded in 79 PL matches, an average of 1.27 goals per game.

Not exactly a best kept secret now, is it only a matter of time before ambitious clubs come in with serious offers?

