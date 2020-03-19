News

New Newcastle United Takeover report – Really scraping the barrel

New Newcastle United Takeover claims have emerged.

This latest report says/fantasises that a ‘decision will be revealed in coming weeks’ on a potential sale of the club.

The potential new owners in this report are named as QSI (Qatari Sports Investments), who are the owners of PSG and have been rumoured for some time to be trying to buy an English club and empire build, in a similar way to what the owners (City Group) of Manchester City have done, buying up numerous clubs in leagues around the world.

However, the claims in this report that QSI ‘are ready give Mike Ashley an offer he can’t refuse’, are laughable.

A Newcastle United Takeover tale is naturally always guaranteed to get some intention and so the temptation for random media organisations/websites to run them, is understandable, no matter how feeble they are.

In this case the random website is MediaUKI which markets itself as ‘Discover latest news, design ideas, new trends in fashion, travel tips, sports news and more…’

Maybe sticking to ‘new trends in fashion’ might be a better idea.

Fabricating a Newcastle United Takeover story isn’t difficult, just name some party rich enough to potentially do it and nobody can disprove there are no secret talks going on…

The fact that this particular nonsense refers to talks between ‘QSI and Mikey Ashley’ is a bit of a clue, whilst naming Floyd Mayweather as a credible rival is surely a clincher.

One day Mike (Mikey!) Ashley will sell the club but it won’t be on the back of this scraping the barrel fantasy.

The Newcastle United Takeover nonsense from MediaUKI:

‘Qatar Sports Investment Holding Talks With Newcastle United Over Takeover

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley who is considering to sell the club had several serious offers but each set of talks have broken down over the price.

According to reports, PSG’s Qatari owners are currently in talks with ‘The Magpies’ owners over a potential takeover and they are ready give Mike Ashley an offer he can’t refuse.

Qatar Sports Investment who turned Paris Saint-Germain one of the best clubs in the world are interested to do the same with an English club. Leeds United was their first choice to buy, but talks stalled and the better option appeared in Newcastle United.

Talks between QSI and Mikey Ashley are currently ongoing and the decision will be revealed in coming weeks.

Last week, the boxing star Floyd Mayweather revealed in the interview that he is strongly interested in buying Newcastle United and described The Magpies “a hell of a team.”

“You’re very, very interested in buying Newcastle United,” the moderator asked Floyd.

“In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team,” Floyd said … “a hell of a team.”

He then smiled and told the crowd, “If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!”

Yes, fans are so desperate to get rid off Mike Ashley but what type of owners do they really need? The passionate boxing star with 1 billion or Qatari owners with more money who will turn The Magpies into a new Manchester City?

Stay tuned …’

