News

Mike Ashley Toilet Rolls produced in ‘smear campaign’ by Newcastle United fans

A group of Newcastle United fans have produced Mike Ashley Toilet Rolls.

The toilet rolls made available as part of a ‘smear campaign’ against the NUFC owner.

It is now only a couple of months until we reach a completed ‘lucky’ 13 years of Ashley’s control of Newcastle United.

Press release:

‘Geordie football fans have finally had enough of Mike Ashley, owner of Newcastle United and have launched a smear campaign – literally.

Sending a direct message to Mike Ashley a group of devoted fans have launched a 2ply toilet roll, with Ashley’s face printed on every sheet.

With the line ‘Wipe Ashley out of our club’, they are hoping other fans will join in solidarity, by purchasing the loo roll and literally wiping the smile off Ashley’s face.

Many fans claim Mike Ashley, who also owns Sports Direct, has driven the club into the ground over the last decade, with a series of bad decisions and not investing money where needed.

Newcastle were once a Champions League club and since Ashley’s takeover have been relegated twice.

One of the fans behind the campaign, Martin Higgins, says:

“Fans agree that Mike Ashley has never really cared about the future of our club and all it is to him is an opportunity to help market Sports Direct”

The ‘Ashley Out bog roll’ is available on Amazon and in selected stores around Newcastle.’

