Videos

Mike Ashley signing autographs and abused by Newcastle United fans outside Hawthorns – Video

Mike Ashley hasn’t been to many matches this season but he turned up at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United racing into a 3-0 lead in front of 5,050 travelling fans and the club’s owner.

Yet again poor game-management from Steve Bruce with poor substitutions, allowing West Brom back into the game and almost throwing away all the good work from the likes of Almiron and ASM. However, Newcastle crawled over the finishing line when their first 50 minute performance should have had them cruising into the quarter-finals.

Newcastle fans now left dreaming of the perfect double, FA Cup glory and Mike Ashley selling up once the Magpie won a trophy, as he promised he would do in that infamous interview.

There again, 12 years he told Newcastle fans they should stop protesting because he promised he would sell the club as soon as possible.

Mike Ashley was regularly and loudly abused by the impressive travelling support as he sat watching the game.

Then in a rather bizarre moment post-match, the Newcastle United owner was filmed outside the Hawthorns being abused by Newcastle fans AND signing autographs!

Please tell me, none of those getting autographs were Newcastle fans…

MIKE ASHLEY SPOTTED OUTSIDE THE HAWTHORNS “GET OUT OF OUR CLUB!!!” #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yzF8zYgFfW — The Magpie Channel (@MagpieChannel_) March 3, 2020

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

