Mike Ashley reveals has ‘No intention of freezing or delaying payments’ from fans – NUST Statement

On Tuesday (24 March 2020) NUST called on Mike Ashley to take immediate action and stop the planned taking of money from Newcastle fans’ bank accounts for next (2020/2021) season.

Financial worries have never been so great for so many people with this Coronavirus crisis and yet Mike Ashley appeared determined to go ahead and take direct debits as planned, even though nobody knows when next season will kick off.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) appealing to Mike Ashley ‘to suspend all Season Ticket renewals and all payments on future Season Tickets with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.’

This morning, some fans saw the entire season ticket amount for next season taken out of their bank account. Whilst others will shortly see their regular monthly payments still go out.

Today, NUST have released another statement (see below) revealing that after writing to Mike Ashley and the club last week, they received not even the courtesy of a reply after raising concerns about the direct debit payments.

Only after yesterday’s statement AND Mike Ashley going ahead and taking the direct debit payments this morning, have Newcastle United been in touch with NUST and ‘The club stated it has no intention of freezing or delaying payments, both for those that pay annually and monthly.’

Absolutely deplorable but little surprise with Ashley’s conduct elsewhere during this national and international crisis.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Official Statement – Tuesday 25 March 2020:

ARE WE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER?

Last week Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) contacted Newcastle United Football Club to express significant concerns regarding Season Ticket payments. We did not receive a response.

Yesterday we went public with our request for the suspension of all future Season Ticket payments during this incredibly difficult time.

There is no prospect of professional football recommencing any time soon given the current global health crisis, let alone the prospect of understanding the implications on timing on fixtures for next season.

We find it incredibly disturbing that the club continues to take payments from supporters during these extremely difficult times, in what is a health and economic crisis.

Following our call for the suspension and delay of all future Season Ticket payments Newcastle United contacted us earlier today. The club stated it has no intention of freezing or delaying payments, both for those that pay annually and monthly.

Today, Tuesday 25 March 2020, Newcastle United took payments for the 2020/21 season from those supporters who opt to pay for their season ticket annually. Monthly payments will also continue as normal.

We are disappointed that Newcastle United is unwilling to offer a meaningful support system to fans through this difficult time. Many supporters can afford to continue to pay, but we still feel more MUST be done for supporters who will suffer most due to the knock on effects of coronavirus global pandemic.

We are also deeply concerned to learn that some supporters who normally pay monthly have seen the full payment taken today. Any fans in that situation should contact the club immediately.

Newcastle United have called for our support numerous times throughout the last decade and Newcastle fans have responded every time. At a time when fans now need reassurances and support, we are deeply disappointed the club will not reciprocate that support in these unique and challenging times.

Numerous Premier League clubs have found solutions to guarantee their supporters have all the support they could possibly get from their club. Newcastle United can still act now and provide much needed support and relief for their fans that are in financial difficulty due to this global emergency.

Stay at home. Stay safe. Protect the NHS.

