Mike Ashley makes Newcastle United staff ‘furloughed workers’ so government will pay them – Report

It has been revealed that Mike Ashley has ordered an email to be sent to Newcastle United staff on Monday morning.

That is staff who aren’t coaches or players.

Mike Ashley has had it sent out in Lee Charnley’s name according to the Chronicle, telling NUFC staff that they are now ‘furloughed workers’ for the foreseeable future.

This means a reliance on the government to now ensure Newcastle’s lowest paid staff receive 80% of their normal pay, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

The Chronicle say that the Mike Ashley message to staff, delivered via Lee Charnley, is that ‘the decision was to safeguard the club’s future.’

Absolutely disgraceful.

One of the country’s richest businessmen doing this at a time when all decent Premier League clubs are committing to pay their full-time staff as normal for the time being AND in many cases also committing to still paying casual workers for match days, even though those games are currently not taking place.

To do this to so many of the lowest paid people on the NUFC payroll is shameful, the total pay for all of these staff must be a pittance compared to that of the wages for players and management.

When you bear in mind that around £28m wasn’t spent of the £61m Lee Charnley said was available (plus cash from sales) for signings this 2019/20 season, Ashley’s actions look even worse. Why not use this cash, or horror of horrors, billionaire Mike Ashley put in some of his own money to show loyalty to staff in these difficult times?

Explanation from INews as to what making staff ‘furloughed workers’ means:

‘Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, all employers in the UK will be able to access support to continue paying part of employees’ salaries who would otherwise have been laid off during the ongoing health crisis.

Furloughed workers are those whose employers cannot cover staff costs due to coronavirus, and as such they have been asked to stop working, but have not been made redundant.

Such employers are now able to access support to continue paying part of their staff’s wages, to avoid redundancies.

Workers will remain employed while furloughed, and your employer could choose to fund the differences between this payment and your salary.’

The Chronicle report:

‘Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has taken the decision to place the majority of his work force on furlough leave.

Staff are believed to have been informed via an email from Lee Charnley on Monday morning as the UK got ready for week two of lockdown caused by the virus pandemic.

Staff were pointed in the direction of the governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which gives workers 80% of their wages back up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

It is understood that drastic move by Ashley includes a number of Academy staff and members of the club’s scouting department as well as the club’s Foundation charity. The move does not include players and first team coaches.

Newcastle chiefs are understood to have told staff that the decision was to safeguard the club’s future.’

