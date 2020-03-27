News

Mike Ashley has published this laughable open letter on Friday apologising for his ‘mistakes’

Mike Ashley has been an absolute disgrace when it comes to this current crisis we all face, especially in recent days.

However, now on Friday morning he has published an open letter (see below) claiming he has made some mistakes which he apologises for, rather than the clearly cynical behaviour that is transparent to any normal person.

The Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct International Group) making decision after decision based on trying to benefit himself, rather than joining in with the vast majority of people who are doing the decent thing to help and pulling together for the greater good.

The Government having to force the closure of his Sports Direct store after Mike Ashley tried to claim they were ‘essential’ in this crisis.

The Press Association reporting how Ashley had raised prices on countless items, the authorities now looking into claims of him profiteering during this national emergency.

The PA also reported that Mike Ashley was forcing non-essential staff to go into work, expressly against Government orders/advice.

Thursday brought claims of a shambles at the Sports Direct warehousing, with staff put at risk as no proper attempts made to protect them from the spread of the virus.

In this open letter, Mike Ashley has apologised for “ill-judged and poorly timed” emails to Government…

He has also apologised for poor communications to employees and the public…

No apology though for his disgraceful actions this week towards Newcastle fans though during this crisis, or his refusal to pay casual workers at Newcastle United whilst there are no matches played, as all decent Premier League clubs are doing.

In his letter, Mike Ashley says:

“Our intentions were only to seek clarity from the Government as to whether we should keep some of our stores open; we would never have acted against their advice.

“On top of this, our communications to our employees and the public on this was poor.

“To reiterate, I am deeply apologetic about the misunderstandings of the last few days. We will learn from this and will try not to make the same mistakes in the future.”

Public opinion and the backlash against unscrupulous people such as Mike Ashley and Tim Martin has been massive this week.

Even Mike Ashley realising that he has to do something to try and protect himself and his retail empire from potential disaster, his PR people doing the letter and Ashley putting his name to it.

As Piers Morgan said though this week, once things get back to some kind of normality, we must not forget the disgusting behaviour of people such as Mike Ashley, Tim Martin and others.

