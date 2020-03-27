News

Miguel Almiron says his best mate at Newcastle United is ‘for sure’ heading into management

It was revealed this week that Miguel Almiron has been busy donating supplies to hospitals back in Paraguay to help deal with the virus emergency confronting us all.

Whilst other Newcastle players such as Atsu and Joelinton have headed back to their own countries though, Almiron has stayed on Tyneside, training at home and the Paraguayan international saying that he has playing Uno and Monopoly to also help fill in the time.

Now, Miguel Almiron has been asked about his teammates, revealing that he thinks his best mate at the club, Federico Fernandez, is definitely going to end up in management.

Fernandez played under Rafa Benitez at Napoli and it was Benitez who made the bargain £6m signing when bringing the Argentine international to St James Park back in 2018.

As for picking a fight, Miguel Almiron says he wouldn’t fancy taking on Martin Dubravka.

Miguel Almiron answers questions regarding the other Newcastle players on the official site:

Future manager?

“Fede (Federico Fernandez) for sure.

“He’ll be a manager.”

Worst dress sense?

“I can’t stitch my team mates up, can I? The most loudly dressed is (DeAndre) Yedlin!”

Who has the worst taste in music?

“(Karl) Darlow… he always puts on the music in the dressing room. It’s bad, very bad. He just puts on the music he likes, typical English pop music really.”

Who spends the most time in front of the mirror?

“Not me because I don’t have much hair! Mmmm, Joelinton.”

Player you’d least like to get in a fight with?

“So the biggest person. It would have to be Martin (Dubravka).

“He’s massive and goalies are always a bit mad, aren’t they?”

Who would be your phone a friend on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

“I reckon I would call Fede because I get on very well with him. Federico Fernandez.

“I’m always with him… on top of that, he’s a bit older too, so he’s got a lot of experience to call upon!”

Who’s the funniest in the group?

“I believe we have a group of players who get on very well. We’re always having a laugh. There’s a little group in particular of me, Manquillo, Joelinton and Fede, who are always messing about and joking around!”

Who’s got the best nickname?

“There are quite a few nicknames but the best is for (Allan) Saint Maximin.

“He’s known as Gucci, because of the hairband he wears to play in! We call him Gucci!”

