Miguel Almiron applauded in Paraguay after donation to two hospital during this crisis

Miguel Almiron should have been playing for Paraguay tomorrow (Thursday) night at home to Peru, then away at Venezuela on Tuesday.

Instead though, the Newcastle United player is still in the UK due to the current health/safety situation.

Miguel Almiron electing as well to stay on Tyneside to train remotely, away from the closed training ground, unlike Joelinton who has returned to Brazil and Christian Atsu who is now back in Ghana.

Almiron telling the club website (see below) that as well as fitness training, he is playing Uno and Monopoly to help fill in the hours at home.

Whilst he remains in the UK, Miguel Almiron hasn’t forgot about the situation back in Paraguay and the challenges they face dealing with the virus.

Media in Paraguay now revealing that the NUFC player has (as well as other things no doubt), donated 200 litres of hand sanitiser to two hospitals.

One hundred litres each to Hospital Pediátrico Niños de Acosta Ñu and Hospital Regional de San Juan Bautista Misiones.

El jugador Miguel Almiron a través de su colaborar Eduardo Sánchez, hizo entrega de 200 litros de alcohol en gel para 2 hospitales, 100 litros para el Hospital Pediátrico Niños de Acosta Ñu y 100 litros al Hospital Regional de San Juan Bautista Misiones.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZcYPBI6xId — Pelota Tata (@pelota_tata) March 25, 2020

From an article on official Newcastle United website about how the players are coping with the current situation:

Miguel Almirón has backed Paraguay’s #QuedateEnCasa (stay at home) campaign on social media this week, and – along with his wife, Alexia, has been practising that advice, keeping on top of his fitness with a treadmill and other gym equipment in his house, and playing Monopoly and the card game, Uno.

“Apart from training, I play video games with my friends in Paraguay – FIFA online,” he explained. “I watch movies with my wife, we play board games to pass the time, and I help her in the kitchen.”

