Michael Owen goes safe, predicts 2 Premier clubs go out as previews Newcastle and rest of FA Cup

Michael Owen has been previewing Tuesday night’s West Brom v Newcastle United FA Cup clash.

Indeed, he has looked at all eight midweek FA Cup fifth round matches and made his prediction for each as well.

Michael Owen when previewing the game at the Hawthorns, says that the FA Cup is Newcastle’s ‘only chance of silverware this season’…

Endless optimists as we all are as Newcastle fans, I don’t think any of are looking upon this as a ‘chance of silverware’, more just hoping to get through another round and pray for a good draw. After 51 years without any kind of silverware and 65 years since the last domestic trophy, we don’t have expectations when it comes to winning stuff.

With the desperate form (and football we are watching) in the Premier League (1 win in 10, 7 goals in last 12), fans are seeing the FA Cup as a bit of escapism from the Ashley/Bruce mess at St James Park.

It might have taken four games and extra time for Bruce to get past two League One sides but the draw was kind yet again, delivering another lower league team.

Defeat at home to relegation strugglers Wigan, means West Brom are only now one point in front of Leeds and only six points ahead of those outside the automatic promotion spots. After yesterday’s loss, Slaven Bilic made clear what his priorities were when it came to approaching the next two games (Newcastle on Tuesday then Swansea away in Championship on Saturday) and team selection, saying ‘Swansea is the big game. Newcastle is the bonus game.’

Michael Owen when looking ahead to Tuesday, thinks West Brom will ‘have the blinkers on for promotion’ and it is now hard to disagree.

Owen predicts two Premier League clubs to go out at the last 16 stage but this is hardly a brave prediction as it would actually mean eight Premier League clubs in the quarter-finals.

Michael Owen picks Tottenham to beat Norwich and doesn’t commit either way for Chelsea v Liverpool, so there you have his two PL clubs to go out of the competition.

With the rest he has Arsenal winning at Portsmouth, Sheff Utd at Reading, Man City at Sheff Wed, Man Utd at Derby, as well as Leicester winning at home to Birmingham.

As for Newcastle, Michael Owen goes for the Magpies to go through comfortably inside 90 minutes. Here’s hoping he is proved correct on Tuesday night at the Hawthorns.

However, if he proved correct across the board, no easy tie for Newcastle in the quarter-finals, though that is the least of our concerns at the moment.

Michael Owen speaking to BetVictor:

“Newcastle are hosted by West Brom having edged past Oxford in the 4th round, owing to a moment of magic from Allan Saint-Maximin.

“The Baggies are riding high in the Championship and I think they’ll have the blinkers on for promotion.

“As a result, I can see their cup run being ended by a United side whose only chance of silverware this season is the FA Cup.

“Prediction – Newcastle to win the match in 90 mins.”