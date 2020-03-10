Opinion

Media reaction to Floyd Mayweather ‘very interested’ in buying Newcastle United is total embarrassment

At a talk-in with fans on Tyneside, Floyd Mayweather was asked a question that strayed away from his glittering boxing career.

The retired boxer asked if he was “very, very interested” in buying Newcastle United, after the topic had been a running joke previously.

Floyd Mayweather was happy to play along…

The boxing legend replying:

“In the US we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team.

“If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know.”

All good clean fun and everybody in the audience laughing along, apart from the odd Mackem boxing fan booing.

The media reaction was not so amusing.

In this era of fast disappearing newspaper sales and desperation for clicks online, newspapers and other media went big style on the story.

However, not as the laugh along joke it clearly was.

Instead, we have seen an incredibly embarrassing sight of the UK media running this as a serious new interested bidder type story.

We can excuse those overseas who run it as a semi-serious story but it is laughable when the media in this country do it, knowing fine well that this isn’t the case.

Then they wonder why Newcastle fans treat the newspapers/journalists with such contempt!

Worst of all are those working in the local north east media putting the Floyd Mayweather ‘wanting to buy Newcastle United’ story out as a serious story

Event organiser Steve Wraith put this out on Twitter on Monday just to make absolutely clear…:

‘Delighted that my Mayweather Buying NUFC story has gone viral today.

The idea was to highlight how easy it is to start off a rumour with little or no substance to it and watch others make it sound like the truth.

Thanks to Floyd for answering the question.’

Despite that, I notice this (Tuesday) morning at least one unscrupulous local media outlet STILL trying to keep this Floyd Mayweather NUFC story going, as though it is something that might happen, even though they know fine well it was meant as a joke.

Our local media simply make Newcastle United an even bigger joke than it already is under Mike Ashley.

