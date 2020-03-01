Transfer Rumours

Matty Longstaff now considering leaving Newcastle United after offer comes in – Report

An offer has now come in from another club for Matty Longstaff.

The Chronicle say that their information is that ‘an ambitious European club’ has now made a concrete offer to the midfielder and the player is now considering it.

Mike Ashley has so far refused to make an acceptable new contract offer to either Sean or Matty Longstaff and the Chronicle say there are currently no plans from the club to sit down and talk to one or both brothers about the situation.

Matty Longstaff turns 20 later this month (21 March 2020) and can sign a pre-contract now with the (unnamed) European club who have made the offer, which would then mean the transfer would formally go through when the transfer window opens in the summer. The report says that the club that made the offer is on mainland Europe but it isn’t Marseille or Inter Milan who have both been recently linked/speculated.

If the younger Longstaff brother did leave at the end of June when his current contract expires, Newcastle would only receive £400,000 development compensation.

This past week Sean Longstaff was asked by the Shields Gazette if there has been any progress on new contracts for the two brothers:

“For me and Matty, we are (still) waiting for the club.

“It is up to them what they want to do.”

Matty Longstaff found himself dropped from the 18 man matchday squad for yesterday’s latest grim performance and result, the 0-0 draw with Burnley meaning it is now one win in 10 PL games and seven goals scored in the last 12.

The only Premier League football for Matty Longstaff in 2020 was when he got five minutes and came off the bench to help Newcastle to that last gasp winner against Chelsea. That Hayden effort off his face(!) is the only Premier League goal Newcastle fans have seen at St James Park this year.

Before the turn of the year, Matty Longstaff started six Premier League games with Newcastle losing only two of them, with goals home and away to Man Utd the 19 year old is currently joint second top scorer for NUFC in the league despite only playing 545 minutes of league football.

Jonjo Shelvey came back into the team and squad on Saturday and he is reported to be on around 100 times the £850 a week Matty Longstaff is currently on.

Today’s report about Matty’s contract offer also says that for Sean Longstaff, his contract situation isn’t as pressing because his deal doesn’t run out until end of June 2022.

However, that stance is fatally flawed.

Sean’s current deal was agreed in early December 2018 before he had played a single minute in the Premier League, reports claim that deal puts him on less than 10% of what the likes of Shelvey earns.

Since then the older Longstaff brother has made 29 Premier League appearances for NUFC and started eight FA Cup and League Cup matches.

Last weekend he won the north east football writers young player of the year for 2019.

For most of these past 13 months he has been first choice for Newcastle United, when free from injury, though Sean Longstaff was left out against Burnley, with Shelvey and Hayden coming in for him and Bentaleb.

The expectation is that the two Longstaff brothers will come in for Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth round match at West Brom.

The farce over Matty Longstaff’s contract situation just about sums up Mike Ashley and his running of the club.

Newcastle lose their only two goalscorers and he insists on bringing in a striker who is always injured just for the PR stunt value/attention (and deflection of a disastrous summer 2019 transfer window) that came with Carroll’s arrival, plus £43m spent on a striker with no visible decent goalscoring history who everybody is accepting now, isn’t even a centre-forward, even Steve Bruce!

Yet, happy to leave Matty Longstaff on £850 a week and potentially see him leave for only £400,000 compensation, as Mike Ashley hopes the fact that the Longstaff brothers are Newcastle fans, will push them into signing contracts for less than emerging young players are getting at other Premier League clubs.

