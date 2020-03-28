News

Martin Dubravka says how he thinks this season will end after voted second in player of the year awards

Martin Dubravka was one of eleven nominations for Slovakian player of the year.

He finished fourth last time (2018) and the winner has just been announced for 2019, the public in Slovakia having voted to decide.

This time the Newcastle United goalkeeper moved up the rankings but fell just short, runner-up to Milan Skriniar, who plays for Inter Milan.

However, Martin Dubravka says he was more than happy to finish second and that Skriniar was a worthy winner.

Interviewed by Slovakian media outlet Sport, the Newcastle keeper has also been talking about his recovery from injury and what he thinks will happen in terms of this season being completed.

Martin Dubravka talking to Sport:

“Finishing second is fantastic. Especially because goalkeepers tend to find it harder in these polls. It is a great honour for me, but at the same time I’m glad that Milan Skriniar won, it is clearly deserved.

“He had an excellent year to lead Inter Milan as a captain, that’s something amazing.

“Of course, it’s a shame (that there could be no ceremony). It would certainly be more beautiful for all of us. Milan Skriniar also deserved to take the award on stage. It is not often with us that someone other than Marek Hamsík or Martin Skrtel will win. However, I believe that the time will come when we can enjoy it together. As has been said many times, we are a super game, which is now being reinforced only through the Internet. Maybe we’ll meet in the near future, now we have to adapt to the current situation.

“It was extremely good news for me (to finish second). The fans are usually very demanding, it is not easy to satisfy them, so I am more pleased to have received so many votes from them. It is a great honour for me and the greatest individual award of my career.

It’s great that my career is gradually evolving. Last year I was the fourth, now the second… I was pleased that I jumped higher and it is up to me and what performance I will present, whether I can make another shift.”

Recovering from his injury and impact of the virus:

“Every day it gets better.

“On Monday I passed the first lighter run.

“On Tuesday I was supposed to have my first training on the pitch but I had to change plans due to the strict measures (dealing with the virus situation) in England.

“It will become even harder than ever.

“Everything is closing, only food and pharmacy (shops) will be open.

“We must no longer meet anyone in the team (players, coaching, medical) in order not to spread the disease. Everything is over the phone.

“Indeed, we have a long time without football.

“Guys aren’t used to playing in front of an empty stadiums (if matches initially are to be played behind closed doors).

“I have experienced half-empty grandstands in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, so it wouldn’t be such a novelty for me. We’ll see how they set up the rules.

“I think that the season will be completed, as the loss of television rights would be huge. I just don’t know when it will be. But probably not (completed) by end of June.”

