Martin Dubravka rated second best goalkeeper in Europe on Goals Prevented and Expected Goals

Martin Dubravka has now played 79 consecutive Premier League matches for Newcastle United, a perfect record of not missing a second of league action so far.

Left on crutches after the Southampton match and set to miss at least the rest of March, if not longer, the Coronavirus has intervened to keep his run of never missing a Premier League match, for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle United fans have long known just how good the Slovakian number one is.

Now those outside Tyneside are paying a lot more attention.

It is overwhelmingly accepted by Newcastle supporters that NUFC would now automatically be bottom three, if it had been an average keeper instead of Martin Dubravka.

Now some interesting stats very much back up that view.

The excellent OptaJoe stats people have put out the following:

The highest performing goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues this season for Goals Prevented, based on Opta’s Expected Goals on Target data:

9.6 – Vicente Guaita

8.7 – Martin Dubravka

7.4 – Wojciech Szczesny

7.2 – Dean Henderson

7.0 – Walter Benítez

Interesting to note that whilst other Premier League clubs are paying fortunes for goalkeepers, these three have proved real bargain.

Palace got Vicente Guaita on a free from Getafe, Rafa landed Martin Dubravaka for only £4m, whilst Dean Henderson is on loan at Sheff Utd from Man Utd.

Some extra stats from the official Premier League site backs up these three keepers’ form, especially Martin Dubravka.

This is how many saves each keeper has made this season in the Premier League:

As you can see, Martin Dubravka at the top.

In relation to Guaita and Henderson, the Newcastle keeper has played two more PL games than both of them (29 v 27) this season.

However, Dubravka has made a massive 29 more than the Palace keeper and 47 more than Henderson (the goals prevented and expected goals stats, also take into account the difficulty of each shot/save, from how far away etc).

