Martin Dubravka nominated against 8 times winner for Slovakian player of the year

After 79 Premier League starts for Martin Dubravka, not the best of news for the Newcastle United today.

Confirmed that a knee injury suffered at Southampton means the earliest we will see him again in the first team is April.

However, one small bit of good news for Martin Dubravka is that he is one of the nominees for the 2019 Slovakian player of the year.

This is the 27th year that this will be awarded and it is a joint enterprise between the newspaper Pravda and the Slovakian Football Association (SFA).

The Newcastle keeper has been outstanding for club and country this past year.

A pretty amazing record in this award for Marek Hamsik, he has been named player of the year EIGHT times in the last ten years, including all of the last six.

Hamsik joined Dalian Yifang in February 2019, just under five months before Rafa Benitez arrived, the player was with Rafa at Napoli.

The eight times winner has three goals for his country in 2019 but only two in 28 league games for Dalian Yifang last year.

As well as Martin Dubravka and Marek Hamsik, there are nine other contenders.

The 11 candidates are:

László Bénes (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Róbert Boženík (MŠK Žilina)

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin)

Dominik Greif (Slovan Bratislava)

Marek Hamšík (Dalien Yifang)

Juraj Kuckka (Parma)

Stanislav Lobot (Celta Vigo)

Albert Rusnak (Real Salt Lake City)

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

Martin Skrtel (Fenerbahce Istanbul / Basaksehir)

