Martin Dubravka checking himself out on Sunday after feeling ‘tightness in the calf or knee’

Martin Dubravka kept an eighth clean sheet of the season on Saturday.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper having one of his quietest afternoons of the season.

Burnley arrived with little attacking intent as they looked to simply extend a five game unbeaten run which had seen them pick up 13 points.

The point almost certainly helping to now guarantee safety as they move on to 38 points with 10 to play.

As for Newcastle though, the goalless draw sees them only five points clear of safety as other results went against them. Now one win in 10 PL games and only seven goals scored in the last 12.

It is all relative of course. Newcastle had some chances/shots but in reality Nick Pope hardly had a serious save to make.

Talking of serious, Newcastle fans had big concerns when early in the game Martin Dubravka went for a high ball and landed awkwardly. Dubravka has played 78 PL matches in a row and without him Newcastle would have been bottom three for sure.

The keeper was able to continue but after the game said he will see how he feels on Sunday, once the adrenaline from the match has faded: ‘I went for the cross (early in the match) and straight after the jump, I felt the tightness in the calf or knee. I didn’t actually know which it was when I landed on the ground and wasn’t sure what was going on but after a few minutes I felt better. Hopefully, there is no problems but we will see tomorrow as, in a game, you have a lot of adrenaline during a match so you don’t think about it.’

With the team in such poor form, Martin Dubravka is essential in the remaining 10 match run-in. The odds were always he wouldn’t play against West Brom and if he feels anything at all today, Dubravka will surely be rested for Southampton.

Martin Dubravka speaking to official club site:

“Every game will be difficult and very important for us this season. It is a big opportunity for us in the cup and West Bromwich are in a position where they want to get promoted to the Premier League so we’ll see how they will play and what system they will try to play against us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 3pm

Goals:

Possession was Burnley 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Burnley 8 Newcastle 21

Shots on target were Burnley 1 Newcastle 4

Corners were Burnley 7 Newcastle 11

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Allan Saint-Maximin 77), Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Crowd: 52,219 (Burnley 2,400)

