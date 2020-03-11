News

Manchester City postpone match due to Coronavirus

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Manchester City have confirmed the postponement of a match due to the Coronavirus.

Only hours before they were due to play Arsenal on Wednesday night, the club revealing that game will now not go ahead as planned.

This postponement shows the knock on effect as precautions are taken to try and control the spread of the Coronavirus.

Tonight’s Manchester City game called off due to the Olympiacos owner Evanagelos Marinakis (who also own Nottingham Forest) having contracted the virus.

He then having recently come into contact with officials from Arsenal when they knocked the North London club out of the Europa League at the end of February.

From a purely football and Newcastle United perspective, it means Manchester City only have two and not three games before they come to St James Park in 10 days time.

Pep Guardiola’s team at home to Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League and home to Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Then the 7pm kick-off on Saturday 21 March against Newcastle United.

However, it appears all but inevitable that we are now moving into a period of time when Coronavirus is going to be impacting more and more on football in the UK, especially when you see what has already happened in the likes of Italy, Spain and France.

Whether that means more matches postponed, games behind closed doors, or other measures, remains to be seen.

Manchester City Official Statement:

‘Manchester City’s Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal has been postponed.

The decision to postpone tonight’s game has been taken as a precautionary measure on medical advice, after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19.

Manchester City FC wishes Mr Marinakis a speedy recovery, and further information will follow in the coming days about rescheduled dates, but supporters are advised not to travel to Etihad Stadium for this fixture.’

