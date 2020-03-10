Opinion

Manchester City fans in perfect split as react to confirmation of Newcastle United match timing

Late on Monday afternoon, Newcastle supporters and Manchester City fans at last found out when their teams would meet in the FA Cup.

The broadcasters and football authorities taking five days after the sixth round draw to let everybody know when the game would be.

Just in case you missed it, the match will be shown on BBC1 on Saturday 21 March with a 7pm kick-off.

For Newcastle fans, I think it has been an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the timing and day, far preferable to the rumoured Friday night, or Saturday lunchtime, or sometime on Sunday.

What about the away supporters though.

Interesting to see Manchester City fans in a perfect split, as they react to confirmation of the Newcastle United match timing.

The split pretty much explained…

On one side those who are worried about how they are going to get home, as opposed to those who don’t care when they will get home!

Manchester City fans comment via their Blue Moon message board:

‘7.00pm is a joke time and I will be amazed if we take the full 15% allocation.

No trains back after the game, expensive hotels, no ticket info out yet, less than two weeks prior. FA and TV sh.tting all over the fans again.’

‘Buzzing with that time personally.’

‘Staying over by any chance? Its a good time if you’re going out on the lash afterwards, not if you want to get home afterwards.’

‘Last train 9pm then one at 10pm that gets in gone 3am.’

‘Exactly, why couldn’t we have been the 12.30 kick off instead of leicester/chelsea?’

‘Thats me ruled out now, cant afford a hotel where we normally stay and wont go on a coach.’

‘Is it indicative of the average age of our away support that a Saturday evening kick off is met with a chorus of disapproval despite it being an absolutely f.cking perfect kick off time to facilitate a good day out on the p.ss?

To me it seems infinitely preferable to having to drag yourself out of bed at 7am on a Saturday to get to a lunchtime kick off.’

‘I wouldn’t bemoan our younger support who rely on trains and have less disposable for hotels. 515pm would have been the best time all round.’

‘Love these types of games. Not one of us will be able to predict the starting line-up, that everyone will hate, and guarantees a good watch for the neutral.’

‘What a p.sstake, are the FA laying on transport to get us all back.’

‘It used to be a great competition and I really miss those days.

However, I can’t be arsed with a Saturday 7pm

That’s me out!’

‘Mint!

Day on the piss, night at the game… perfect!.’

‘Well at least I have another free weekend, was hard enough messing about back from Sheffield the other day so I’m not even looking for a Saturday night in Newcastle.

The FA are keen to stress how important the cups are then just undermines it for the sake of tv anyway.’

‘Can never please everyone with scheduling but of all the ties, we’ve got the best time there. No complaints from me.’

‘Last train to Piccadilly at 9pm too.. rail replacement bus after that.’

‘Good for me. I am watching Darlington FC at Gateshead 3pm then straight onto City.

Im staying in Darlington, 30 mins away, good town with cheaper hotels.

Got a feeling that the City game will end up behind closed doors the way things are going though.’

‘Perfect for me get up/ set off at reasonable time full day on the p.ss including a good stop off, be a great atmosphere should win if Pep plays our strongest team. then bit more on coach home, head down then all day Sunday recuperation.’

‘I’m at the races that day so 7pm is perfect for me, sh.tfaced and pockets bulging with £50 notes by then hopefully!’

‘Not at all surprised about the KO time. As usual, the match-going fan is bottom of the list of priorities.’

‘Great time if you’re out in Newcastle afterwards, sh’t for the rest.’

‘Quite right, someone on one of the threads on here, said the authorities considered match going fans nowadays as just “background noise” how right he was.’

‘They will be right up for this, it’s a chance for them to get to Wembley.

They’re never going to get there any other way, so you can bet they’ll have free license to kick lumps out of us with no punishment.’

‘Sunderland travelodge £33 with free cancellation.

Not sure if going.Will have to use another annual day.

If it goes into extra time and pens it will be about 10 pm finish.’

‘Only 40 minutes on the Metro.

Booked it .£30 without free cancellation.’

‘Durham is normally a cheaper option for Newcastle and a nice place, the prices are cheaper but not exactly cheap at the moment for that night.’

‘They f.cking will be when this f.cking virus takes hold.’

