Manchester City confirm FA Cup ticket allocation for Newcastle United match

Manchester City have confirmed their ticket allocation for the sixth round of the FA Cup.

On Monday, the game was belatedly announced as being a 7pm kick-off on Saturday 21 March at St James Park.

The match to be shown live on BBC 1 for those sitting at home and in the pub.

However, Newcastle fans awaiting with interest to see what the Manchester City allocation would be, as every extra ticket they take, is one less for home supporters.

Competition rules say away teams are able to have 15% of capacity, which is around 7,800 in the case of St James Park.

In the event though the Manchester City allocation is only just over 12% of SJP capacity, a total of 6,344 away tickets.

Reading comments from Man City fans, there was some debate as to just how many they were likely to sell, especially with a Saturday night kick-off.

Hopefully the tickets will be sold section by section in Level 7 so that if they didn’t sell out, any significant amount of unsold tickets could potentially be offered to Newcastle supporters.

Manchester City official announcement:

The Club has received an allocation of 6,344 tickets priced as follows:

Price

Adult – £15

Over 65 – £5

Under 18 £5

The Club would like to remind supporters that it advises against booking travel or accommodation for fixtures until they secure a ticket. Fixture dates and kick-off times can change at any time.

The following groups will receive an allocation of tickets for this match: Supporters, Seasonal Hospitality Supporters, Football Management, Players, Club Partners and the MCFC Supporter club.

The Mag earlier today (Tuesday 10 March 2020):

Newcastle United v Manchester City tickets have gone on sale.

Season ticket holders in the ‘lower bowl’ areas (not Level 7) able to secure their own seats as from 10am this (Tuesday) morning.

However, any season ticket holder up in Level 7 isn’t allowed to buy a ticket for the FA Cup game until Friday (13 March).

Rather bizarrely, people who have got free half season tickets ARE being allowed to buy a ticket three days before those in Level 7 who have paid for theirs.

Level 7 season ticket holders on Friday will then only have a choice from seats in the lower bowl not taken up by their paying or non-paying season ticket holder.

I can’t quite get my head around how the 10,000 people who have a free season ticket get such an advantage over thousands who have paid for theirs.

Season ticket holders in Level 7 can’t apply for their own seats because it depends on how many Manchester City fans buy tickets, NUFC saying: ‘As Manchester City have the option of a significant Level 7 allocation, this area will not immediately be open to home support.’

The rules of the competition say away teams are entitled to 15% of the capacity, which would be around 7,800 tickets in this instance, although clubs and police can argue on a smaller allocation due to safety or whatever other reasons they can come up with.

All the details are below for getting Newcastle United v Manchester City tickets but as another part of Mike Ashley’s divide and rule tactics, the club announcement says: ‘Season ticket holders can purchase seats during the priority booking period for £15 for adults and £5 for concessions (under-18s, over-65s and full-time students – student ID required on request). Non season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for £30 for adults and £10 concessions.’

Official club announcement on Newcastle United v Manchester City tickets:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup quarter-final clash with holders Manchester City go on sale on Tuesday morning.

It has been confirmed that the tie will be played at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 21st March with a 7pm (GMT) kick-off.

From 10am, all season ticket holders – including half-season ticket holders – will be able to purchase their seat only, subject to availability. Initially, all lower bowl areas will be on sale.

As Manchester City have the option of a significant Level 7 allocation, this area will not immediately be open to home support. A further announcement regarding seats in this area will follow, with displaced season ticket holders given priority booking in other areas.

Please note any Level 7 home sales will not be subject to Family Area restrictions and will be sold as other general admission areas across the stadium.

Alternative seats will go on sale to all level 7 season ticket holders from 10am on Friday, 13th March.

From 9am on Saturday, 14th March, season ticket holders will be able to purchase additional or alternative seats, subject to availability (online only).

Seats will then go on member sale from 10am on Monday, 16th March, and – subject to availability – on full general sale at 10am the following day. Ticket limitations may apply across the sales process.

Original Platinum Bond holders do not need to take any action – paper tickets will be posted in the usual manner.

Prices

Season ticket holders can purchase seats during the priority booking period for £15 for adults and £5 for concessions (under-18s, over-65s and full-time students – student ID required on request).

Non season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for £30 for adults and £10 concessions.

How to buy

To purchase tickets, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.

