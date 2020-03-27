News

Lee Clark says ‘without a doubt’ Newcastle United need to sign this winger in next transfer window

Lee Clark has been looking ahead to the next transfer window.

The former Newcastle player saying that ‘without a doubt’ there is one player who should be bought this summer by his old club.

Lee Clark stating that Valentino Lazaro would be a good addition to add to the current squad on a permanent basis.

Lazaro on loan to the end of this season and NUFC having agreed a fixed price if they decide to buy the Austrian international, if the player himself was also willing.

Lee Clark claim: ‘Lazaro has been another player who has looked exciting, with plenty of pace to go past players.’

To be honest, he has had the odd moment but so far I have seen nothing so far from Valentino Lazaro that suggests he would be a good buy and able to be a major success in the Premier League.

The 24 year old has been involved in four Premier League games so far, starting in the defeats against Arsenal and Palace, as well as brief sub appearances in the 0-0 draw against Norwich and 1-0 win at Southampton.

He may indeed get better if he gets the chance in more games this season but for me Lazaro would be a poor choice to buy as things stand.

Indeed, all three January loans have been poor. Benetaleb has been given games but looks worse than Hayden, Shelvey and the Longstaff brothers, whilst Steve Bruce claims Danny Rose has been excellent but in reality has been very poor.

Lee Clark speaking to Tribal Football:

“When Valentino Lazaro first came into the team, Steve Bruce was still playing with a 3-4-3 system.

“But since then the formation has changed to a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, and when he’s had his opportunities higher up the pitch, Lazaro has been another player who has looked exciting, with plenty of pace to go past players.

“Newcastle do have pace in the wide areas, with players who can go past fullbacks and enjoy attacking them.

“They’re not going to beat them all the time, but they have the positivity to have a go.

“Since the change of formation Lazaro hasn’t started a lot of games, but he has come on and certainly made an impact and contribution to the results they’ve got.

“It’s all up in the air if we’re going to play any more games this season, but if he gets those opportunities, I think there is certainly a player there that would be a good addition for next season to the group of players that are already there, without a doubt.”

