Lee Clark picks the best 11 he played with – A few more from Newcastle United than Sunderland…

Lee Clark went through all the age groups at Newcastle United.

One of Ossie’s babes as World Cup winner Ardiles relied on the midfielder, along with the likes of Steve Watson, Robbie Elliott, David Roche, Steve Howey and Alan Thompson.

However, with NUFC heading for the third tier, Kevin Keegan arrived in February 1992 to save the situation.

Along with the likes of Howey, Watson and Elliott, Lee Clark became a key figure as Keegan and his team went through the gears.

Promotion, Europe and title challenge, Clark was a big player for Newcastle United.

To the amazement of absolutely everybody, Lee Clark then joined Sunderland in 1997, before thankfully his own actions brought about another move.

A really good six years with Fulham, before finally a bonus season back with NUFC.

Now Lee Clark has selected his best eleven for Tribal Football, the top 11 players he played with in his career.

A manager and nine players from Newcastle United, two players from Fulham and as for Sunderland…

Goalkeeper – Edwin van der Sar

Right-back – Steve Finnan

Left-back – John Beresford

Centre-backs – Steve Howey & Philippe Albert

Left-midfield – David Ginola

Central-midfield – Rob Lee

Central-midfield – Peter Beardsley

Right-midfield – Faustino Asprilla

Forward – Alan Shearer

Forward – Andy Cole (pictured above with Lee Clark)

Some interesting write up on each selection in the full article but I have to disagree with two of the choices.

I understand how good Edwin van der Sar was BUT Shay Given is for me the greatest keeper I have seen. Lee Clark says difficult choice between the two.

I think fair enough on the other non-NUFC choice, Steve Finnan.

However, whilst I obviously love Tino, I just couldn’t have him in this Lee Clark selection and not have Les Ferdinand.

Manager – Kevin Keegan

“This was one of the hardest picks for me.

“I was lucky in my career as every manager I played under was exceptional.

“I’ll always be in debt to the late Jim Smith, who gave me my debut.

“Ossie Ardiles was a fantastic manager for us young players coming through at Newcastle.

“Kenny Dalglish had won the Premier League at two different clubs, an icon, and great man manager.

“Paul Bracewell was a colleague of mine, who I had a hell of a lot of respect for.

“Jean Tigana took the football level to new heights in terms of nutrition and fitness in comparison to anything else I’d experienced.

“Chris Coleman, an ex-teammate of mine and good friend, came in as one of the youngest managers at Fulham, and did an outstanding job on a limited budget.

“And lastly, I had Graeme Souness, who was another exceptional man manager.

“But in the end, I had to pick Kevin Keegan, because he took the club from the bottom reaches to competing for the Premier League on a regular basis and into Europe.

“He was just out of this world.”

