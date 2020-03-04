News

Lee Clark exits Blyth Spartans by ‘mutual consent’

Former Newcastle United star Lee Clark is back on the jobs market.

Wednesday seeing a statement released by Blyth Spartans, saying their manager had left by ‘mutual consent’ with the club.

Also leaving is former NUFC winger Paul Stephenson, who was Clark’s assistant at Blyth.

Taking on a difficult job, things haven’t gone well for Lee Clark (pictured above with David Kelly in their Newcastle days).

Blyth Spartans currently second bottom of National League North, six points drift of third bottom and having played four more games than that third bottom club (Gloucester).

Lee Clark’s job was made so much more difficult when losing former NUFC winger Callum Roberts.

He had scored for fun at Blyth but was clearly too good for that league and in January signed for National League club Notts County, currently sixth and hoping to get back into League Two.

Posting on social media, Callum Roberts said that his time at Blyth had helped him ‘get his love back for the game’.

Official Blyth Spartans statement:

‘It is with regret that Blyth Spartans announce that manager Lee Clark and assistant Paul Stephenson have left the club by mutual consent.

We would like to thank Lee and Paul for all their efforts and professionalism during their time at the club.

Michael Nelson will take charge of team affairs for the remainder of this season.’

