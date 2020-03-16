Opinion

Jurgen Klopp very impressive as he sums up dealing with crisis

Jurgen Klopp excellent yet again.

Not for the first time I have been left wishing that he was our manager at Newcastle United.

His football achievements speak for themselves at Liverpool, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the way he goes about things off the pitch are equally impressive.

Whatever the issues or challenges, I find myself wishing everybody in football could conduct themselves like Jurgen Klopp.

No surprise then that with the Coronavirus situation, the Liverpool boss has hit the back of the net yet again.

Jurgen Klopp:

“I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important but I understand our supporters will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

“First and foremost, we have to do what we can to protect one another. In society, I mean.

“This should be the case all the time in life but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I have said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things and today football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”

This perfectly sums up everything for me.

We are talking about two levels.

Of course, health concerns override everything and any decision, whether it be concerning professional football or anything else, can only be made after taking those health/safety issues into account first.

HOWEVER, other things are also important.

As Jurgen Klopp says: ‘football always seems the most important of the least important things’ and that hits the nail on the head for me.

Saying that football, or anything else, is important. Is NOT saying that it is as important as people’s health.

You get so many pompous and self-righteous people at challenging times like this who will deride people for still talking about when they can go to football again, going to the pub, out for a meal, visiting the cinema and so on. Yes the health concerns override everything and if the expert advice is to suspend these activities for a period of time then nobody argues with that.

At the same time though, there is more to life than just clinging onto this rock for however long.

Things like going to football, watching football, going to the pub, going to gigs, visiting restaurants and so on, are all important parts of our lives and if at all possible we will be doing them and enjoying them. That doesn’t mean we don’t care about the Coronavirus and especially about the health fears of the most vulnerable to the virus. You can do both.

We should all follow the expert advice given but then after that, there shouldn’t be any guilt about wanting to also get some pleasure and distraction from doing the things we like to do.

Plus of course the reality is that it isn’t just the direct health threat of Coronavirus that is the problem. So many people in so many walks of life will find themselves with massive extra financial pressures due to the virus, whether that is in the short, medium or long-term. Financial pressures in particular lead to so many people sadly taking their own lives, suicide the biggest killer of young men in this country. The mental health of the population is an especially serious challenge at these times, as well as the physical health.

So I will be continuing my normal lifestyle as much as possible unless expert opinion tells me not to and/or temporary measures are brought in, such as closing bar/restaurants and shutting down football. Then after any of these measures come to an end and the experts give the go ahead, I will be getting out there again ASAP to be doing them again.

The staff at the bars, gym, restaurants etc that I frequent all need to make a living as well. Times were hard enough for most people in the UK before then the Corinavirus came along and knocked us all for six.

