Transfer Rumours

Jose Mourinho wants to sell Danny Rose to Newcastle United – Report

Danny Rose is on loan to Newcastle United until the 30 June 2020.

However, all the indications are that as the Premier League and other leagues plan ahead to do everything they can to complete the current season when/if the Coronavirus situation allows, there will be a wholesale extension of loan deals so that they can stay at clubs and help see out the remaining games.

Everything is obviously fluid as there are no definites due to the ongoing health crisis, so every chance we will then see the transfer window pushed back as well.

Newcastle United have permanent buying options for Lazaro and Bentaleb but not for Danny Rose.

However, a report on Monday morning has revealed that Tottenham are keen to move the player on and ‘will not seek an unrealistic transfer fee’ as they are desperate to sell.

The report in The Northern Echo says that their information is that Danny Rose has been happy living back up north, which was a major incentive for his choice of Newcastle as the loan destination, the defender closer to South Yorkshire where he is from and having already lived in the north east when previously on loan at Sunderland

Jose Mourinho is keen to move on a number of unwanted players so he can bring in his own signings. He made clear that Danny Rose isn’t in his plans and wants to get him off the wage bill and raise extra transfer cash.

Previously, Danny Rose said he was adamant he would see out his full Tottenham contract that ends in June 2021 but he appears now to accept he has to move on.

However, if he was up for a permanent move to Newcastle, there are two issues at the NUFC end of things.

As it will be his last big contract, much will depend on how many years and how much money he would expect, especially when Rose turns 30 in July. Mike Ashley has made an exception with Andy Carroll and his one year contract but with Danny Rose surely looking for a minimum of three years on a contract if he moves, difficult to see Ashley going for that.

Maybe most importantly though and something that the media haven’t been so keen on reporting, Danny Rose has so far been really poor overall on loan at Newcastle United and if/when this season does kick off again, he will have to show far better form for Newcastle to make any permanent offer you would imagine.

