John Hartson makes a fool of himself with end of season suggestion

John Hartson doesn’t usually come across as the brightest.

The former Arsenal and Celtic striker now earning his living as a pundit.

However, on this occasion, Hartson has reached an all-time low in his punditry.

Leagues across Europe are currently suspended and in Scotland they have a similar situation to that in England, at least at the top end anyway.

Just as Liverpool are champions-elect in the Premier League, Celtic are the same over the border, both with huge leads over the competition and guaranteed to win the title IF the remaining matches are completed.

However, John Hartson thinks that if the season in Scotland can’t be completed, Rangers should declare that Celtic are champions.

This is gross stupidity on so many levels and would be the same in any league and/or with any clubs, if he was suggesting this elsewhere.

Firstly, it is not up to Rangers to declare who are champions. It would be a matter for the whole league to decide.

Secondly, deciding who should be champions would be only one issue because to hand out the title based on an incomplete set of fixture, every other issue would have to be based on that same incomplete league table(s), including promotion and relegation, as well as prize money based on league placing.

Thirdly, of all the leagues, surely the one in Scotland is where the indentity of the winner would be the most meaningless. They have won it the last eight titles and this is only trophy counting and relevant to two clubs (Celtic and Rangers), it would at least have some sentimental appeal if say it was somebody like St Johnstone or another club who would almost certainly never stand a chance of winning the title again.

The bottom line of course with all leagues is that you can’t decide anything on what was likely to happen.

Football will be played once again in all countries and then it will be a case of playing out these remaining games, before hopefully we can then all return to some kind of normality with a new season.

John Hartson speaking to Sportsound:

“Rangers would come away with an awful lot of credit if they were to say (to Celtic) ‘you have been worthy champions, you have a massive lead’.

“I think they would come out of it with huge respect and gratitude.

“I can honestly say I’d be saying exactly the same if Rangers had the lead…

“Celtic have got to probably lose five of their last eight games to be overtaken.

“Let us be realistic, that isn’t going to happen.

“It would be an incredible thing to do for Rangers but like everyone else I don’t expect them to.

“It would be a commendable thing to do but I’m not naive.

“This is their prerogative and if they wanted to play all the games, that’s fine.

“You have got a similar problem at the bottom with teams going for places and the money that comes with that.

“Celtic would not want Rangers to do that, they wouldn’t want to be handed it, but common sense has to prevail.”

