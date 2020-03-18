News

Jetro Willems goes direct to fans on Twitter to answer media claims on when back playing football

It is exactly 60 days since Jetro Willems picked up his latest serious injury.

A freak injury seeing the player stretchered off early during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Chelsea on 18 January 2020.

His right knee suffering a torn anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, with cartilage damage.

Tuesday brought reports from Bild (see below) in Germany, stating that Jetro Willems had been to see the Eintracht Frankfurt doctor who had then predicted a playing return wouldn’t happen until 2021.

However, this Wednesday morning, the Chronicle (see below) said that they had spoken to a ‘source’ close to the player, who had told them the German media report was rubbish and he was still working his way towards a playing return in September (2020, not 2021!).

Now Jetro Willems himself has used his own social media to rubbish the media, stating that his recovery is indeed on schedule so far, with a return still set for around September this year, not 2021.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account on Wednesday (18 March 2020):

“Much is always said in the media.

“Also about my rehabilitation, but by people who are not aware of my process.

“I let myself be guided in this by professionals I trust.

“I work with them in full focus and on schedule.”

The Chronicle report – Earlier today (Wednesday 18 March 2020):

‘Sources close to Willems said there had been no change to the original assessment that he could be back on the pitch by September, and that was the timeline he was working to.

“The comeback remains on schedule, there’s not been any new news from Eintracht Frankfurt or from the player himself. He’s working to the original plan and we’ll see what happens.

“If you had to ask Jetro whether he would go back to Newcastle, of course he would say yes if the option is there because he enjoyed his time at Newcastle. But the recovery is the first thing,” the source said.’

The Mag – Tuesday 17 March 2020:

It is so often the case that the freak injuries turn out to be the worst ones.

That certainly seems to be true in the case of Jetro Willems.

Impressing in the left wing-back role at Newcastle United, especially going forward (including cracking goals against Liverpool and Man City), it looked inevitable that NUFC would activate the permanent transfer fee this summer, reportedly set at £10m as part of the loan arrangement.

Jetro Willems though suffered an agonising blow on 18 January 2020, injuring his right knee in Newcastle’s home game against Chelsea, early on in the 1-0 win.

It looked nothing at the time but the injury proved to be anterior and posterior cruciate ligament torn, with cartilage damage.

Now in March 2020, Jetro Willems has returned to parent club Eintracht Frankfurt to be assessed, the player also turns 26 this month (30 March) but he had no positive news ahead of that birthday.

Bild report that the club’s doctor, Dr Florian Pfab, has given a likely return date of no shorter than eight or nine months and in terms of a return to playing first team football, believes it will be 2021 before Jetro Willems can hope to be back in action.

There looks zero chance obviously of Newcastle activating that permanent deal in the summer and it will be interesting to see if they go back once he is fully recovered.

As things stand, Jetro Willems is contracted to Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of June 2021.

