Jeff Stelling brilliant as he slaughters Mike Ashley and calls for Police to take action against him

This is absolutely brilliant from Jeff Stelling.

The popular Sky Sports presenter launching a furious attack on Mike Ashley.

Jeff Stelling reacting to the decision by Mike Ashley on Monday night to refuse to close Sports Direct stores.

That Ashley decision went public after Boris Johnson announced a range of more stringent moves to try and minimise the spread of the Coronavirus and reduce the number of people who will fall ill, with many potentially dying.

Amongst the changes were an order by the Government that only ‘essential’ shops should stay open and in an attempt to exploit a ‘grey area’, Mike Ashley has vowed to keep his Sports Direct stores open, claiming they are ‘essential’ because ‘we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis.’

NUFC owner Mike Ashley trying to benefit from the fact that the Prime Minister also said it was important for people to exercise at home during this crisis.

Along with the rest of the general public, Jeff Stelling rightly seeing this as Mike Ashley putting greed ahead of the safety and health of so many people.

Jeff Stelling taking to Twitter and slaughtering Mike Ashley, calling for the Police to enforce the closing of Sports Direct stores and other non-essential shops:

“Seriously tried to stay quiet but for Sports Direct to say they are essential and will stay open is a disgrace.

“It helps jeopardise all of us.

“I suggest the police should enforce closure if every shop like this and there should be huge penalties against them for taking the p.ss.

“And you know what Sports Direct and everyone else.

“I am 65. I am scared.

“I want to be able to present Soccer Saturday in future.

“Please stop. Please do what you are asked.

“Just close down, stay home. Ok?.”

The message to Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct Group) staff read last night:

“We stock a huge range of sports equipment for exercising at home from yoga mats, gym balls, skipping ropes, weights, indoor and outdoor trampolines, resistance bands through to bikes, treadmills, rowing machines, static exercise bikes, multigyms, fitness clothing and footwear in order for people to remain fit and healthy during this period of isolation, indeed home fitness is the number one trending topic on social media after coronavirus itself.

“Against the backdrop of the closure of gyms the demand for these types of products has increased exponentially as the population looks to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Consequently, we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis and thus our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will remain open where possible to allow us to do this (in accordance with the Government’s current social distancing guidance).

“There is no one else that has the range of product and range of stores to make this reasonably accessible for the whole population.”

