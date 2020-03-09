News

Jamie Redknapp picks one stand out Newcastle star in his PL team of the week after win at Southampton

Jamie Redknapp has been looking at the Premier League matches over the course of this weekend.

A lot of games/results affecting matters at both ends of the table.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham player picking his Premier League team of the week.

Jamie Redknapp picking one player from the game at St Mary’s.

To me, there should have been two players from that match in any team of the week but only one made it.

Alex McCarthy was brilliant playing for 10 man Southampton and in the first half made a superb penalty save, as well as a series of other saves, including a triple one from Gayle and Almiron over the course of a couple of seconds.

However, Dean Henderson gets the keeper’s spot in this Jamie Redknapp team of the week, he must have had some game in helping Sheff Utd to a 1-0 win over Norwich.

The player who does make it from the match at Southampton is Allan Saint-Maximin.

A threat all game and creating chances and winning the penalty, ASM eventually did it all himself and scored the late winner.

Controversy still rages over Steve Bruce dropping ASM for the poor 0-0 draw against Burnley but little doubt of how important he is to Newcastle, as you can see from his Premier League stats this season..

This is Newcastle United’s record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Played 15 Won 8 Drawn 3 Lost 4 Points 27 Goals For 16 Goals Against 15

This is Newcastle United’s record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 14 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 8 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 26

Jamie Redknapp picks his team of the weekend in The Mail:

Henderson (Sheff Utd)

Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd)

Tarkowski (Burnley)

Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Saka (Arsenal)

Gilmour (Chelsea)

McNeil (Burnley)

Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Pedro (Chelsea)

Martial (Man Utd)

Sane (Liverpool)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

