News

Italian Sports Minister announces date he believes Serie A can start playing football again

On 9 March 2020, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that Serie A was suspended.

The country the hardest hit in Europe (back then and up to now) by the coronavirus.

Now 10 days on, the Italian Sports minister has given and update.

Vincenzo Spadafora speaking to Italian media about the overall situation for sport in Italy and in particular about Serie A.

Sports Minister Spadafora saying that they have ‘suspended all tax obligations’ for sport until the end of May, plus he gave a date when he believes Serie A can kick off again. Though he says only nearer the time would there then be a decision on whether fans would be allowed in straight away.

Vincenzo Spadafora speaking to Rai Uno:

“We have suspended all tax obligations until May 30 (2020) for all sports federations as well as for all other sports activities.

“I believe that Serie A can return on (Sunday) 3 May (2020).

“We will evaluate (nearer the time) whether it’s played behind closed doors, or open to the public.

“This formula will then be added to international competitions, like the Champions League and Europa League.”

The Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina has also expressed his hope that Serie A will resume on that weekend.

Gravina still hoping to finish this current season by July at the latest.

“I don’t even want to think that we won’t start again, it would be a hiatus and it would worry me for our country.

“We are working on the hypothesis of starting again on (Saturday) 2 May (2020) and completing the championship possibly going into July, if we don’t achieve it by June 30.

“In the event that it’s impossible to use all the windows (for games) as planned, we will resort to a change in the format of the competitions.”

The news from Italy and Serie A (Newcastle’s trip to the San Siro under Sir Bobby Robson pictured above in happier times) does fit in with a joint announcement from the English FA, Premier League and EFL earlier today.

After a meeting via video conferencing, they confirmed that the earliest football would begin in England would be Thursday 30 April and that instead of having to finish the season by 1 June 2020, they stated that this deadline for concluding the current campaign, was extended indefinitely.

