Italian media claims on when Serie A may restart league season

Serie A took certain measures ahead of the Premier League.

Italy of course hit hardest earliest of European countries by the Coronavirus.

On 4 March 2020 it was announced that all Serie A matches would be played behind closed doors.

Then seven days ago (9 March 2020), Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a press conference, in which amongst other measures, he declared that Serie A games were suspended until further notice:

“At this point, there is no reason for sporting events to continue.

“I am talking about the football championship (Serie A).

“I’m sorry to say this but the fans should take note (and accept this has to be done).

“We will not even allow gyms to be used for sport.”

Four days after that announcement, the Premier League announced itself a suspension of games for at least three weeks (up to 4 April 2020).

On Thursday 12 March the Premier League announced that matches were continuing, only for an emergency meeting on the Friday to agree to cancel games, after news that both Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Football fans in England, will be keeping a close eye on what happens elsewhere. Both in terms of hopefully the impact of the Coronavirus easing in other countries to point to what could happen here as time goes on, plus as well how the football authorities will then act in terms of potentially trying to get their seasons completed belatedly.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera have claimed that Serie A could start up again as early as May 2020.

At the moment they, like the Premier League (and other English leagues) are committed to no games until at least the weekend of Friday 3 April/Saturday 4 April.

The Milan based newspaper says that if it did prove possible to start Serie A games in early May, then it could be achievable to then complete the season by the end of June, which is when player contracts almost all run up to each season.

Obviously, any football in any country will depend on how the Coronavirus situation develops going forward.

However, for the Serie A plan to potentially be possible, if games could be played starting in early May, it would first also need UEFA to make a big decision.

The European Championships are scheduled to start on 12 June this summer but for any league, including Serie A, to stand any chance of bringing their domestic league to a conclusion, they would need the Euros cancelled.

UEFA have a big meeting tomorrow (Tuesday 17 March) where it is expected the Euros will be postponed, plus also the Champions League and Europa League.

